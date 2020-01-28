Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home Crime Neeraj Prajapati's death: Family alleges administration is trying to cover up the iron rod attack on him by the Muslim mob
CrimeNews Reports

Neeraj Prajapati’s death: Family alleges administration is trying to cover up the iron rod attack on him by the Muslim mob

Neeraj's family members have alleged that his death was due to head injury after being hit by a rod in the attack by the Muslim mob in Lohardaga on January 23. Prajapati had died at RIMS yesterday.

OpIndia Staff
Neeraj Prajapati's death, family alleges administration trying to cover up mob violence
The victim Neeraj Prajapati
Engagements104

Neeraj Prajapati was a part of the pro- CAA tricolour march in Lohardaga, Jharkhand on Thursday (Jan 23, 2020) where a Muslim mob had attacked the rally. He succumbed to his injuries yesterday. The local administration and police are allegedly trying to assert that Neeraj’s death was not due to mob violence.

As per Neeraj Prajapati’s family members, Neeraj was hit on the head with an iron rod by the violent mob on 23 January. He was forced to hide in his shop to save his life. On reaching home, he lost consciousness and fainted. The ambulance service was denied to the family despite repeated requests. Neeraj was taken to the Orchid hospital but the doctors raised their hands and instead referred him to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He breathed his last after battling with life for 5 days.

The administration cited the RIMS physicians in their press release who were quoted as saying that Neeraj died of cardiac arrest and had no bruises on his body. The press release alleged that the victim’s death has been due to ‘septic shock from brain stem bleed’. It also reiterated that Neeraj did not die due to violence. So, it begs an important question: Are the local people and the victim’s family members lying?

- Ad - - article resumes -

Press Release by RIMS, Ranchi

Neeraj was the breadwinner for his family. He was the source of support for his ailing parents. He ran a sculpting shop with the help of his elder brother. Besides the pension that Neeraj’s father receives from his erstwhile job as a teacher, the shop bore the expenses for the family.

The deceased had carved many idols in advance for the upcoming Saraswati Puja. Neeraj is survived by his wife and two children, a 9-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old-son. But, a drastic turn of events has wreaked havoc on the poor family.

Neeraj’s neighbour has stated to Opindia that the police were not permitting anyone to meet the family members of the victim. He conceded that Neeraj was the backbone of the family. The victim’s wife is now being pressurised to change her statement.

The police and administration are allegedly constantly pressurizing her to tell that Neeraj died due to a fall in the bathroom.  Neighbours are worried as to how the family would now sell the idols that Neeraj had carved out with his hands.

Read: Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

The curfew that was temporarily lifted was reinstated again in  Lohardaga after the death of Neeraj. The police have made it clear that the last rites of the deceased ought to be performed in Ranchi and refused to allow the body to be taken to his village. Far from providing any relief at a time of mourning, the administration is now complaining about the “deteriorating situation” in the State.

Neeraj’s brother-in-law, Santosh, had reached Ranchi to record his statement where accused the police and the administration of making false claims. He stated that he does not know why the police are intimidating them to change their statement. He confessed that Neeraj’s had suffered head injuries after being hit by a rod during the violence by the Muslim mob on 23 January in Lohardaga.

The question then arises: Are the cops trying to protect the perpetrators? Here are the initial statements of the relatives given to the police. They had stated that Neeraj was hit with a rod during the violence.

Speaking to OpIndia, the Jharkhand Bajrang Dal has stated that they will protest if the investigation of Neeraj’s death is not done properly. They alleged that the lane where Neeraj’s house stands has been put under drone surveillance by the police. They have asked what is it that the local administration wants to hide.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Jharkhand news, Jharkhand video, Jharkhand capital

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam arrested for calling for cutting off the North East from rest of India

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been arrested by the Police from Bihar's Jehanabad.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

This Times Now journalist is waiting for Narendra Modi to get assassinated?

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day

Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

Deepak Chaurasia, who was assaulted at Shaheen Bagh, gives befitting reply to The Wire employee who downplayed attack

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,069FansLike
225,764FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com