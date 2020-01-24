Yesterday on 23 January, a pro-CAA rally was attacked with stones, petrol bombs and weapons in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, leading to panic, violence and serious law and order issue in the area. Section 144 was imposed after vicious stone-pelting near a Mosque left several people, including policemen injured.

As per reports, while the pro-CAA rally by VHP was in the procession, stones were hurled as it reached the Amlatoli Chowk area. Several shops were burnt and some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, which further sparked tensions in the area.

In a video shared by VHP on social media, a police officer can be heard saying that the stones were pelted from the mosque on the rally. As per the video, the policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting. The VHP alleged that stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the rally targeting homes of Hindus as well as women. “Police was just mute spectator.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Jharkhand: Islamists pelt stones, petrol bombs from inside the mosque on pro-CAA rally, VHP alleges police inaction

Further reports have stated that soon after stone-pelting and mayhem at the rally, the violence spread to almost the entire city, peaceful participants of the rally were seen running to spread their lives from the violent mob.

Ground reports have stated that the Muslim mob who had gone on a rampage with weapons, petrol bombs and stones at the rally, later identified the shops and houses of Hindus in the area and burned them. Even the houses with families inside them were attacked and burned. The police had to fire over 100 rounds and tear gas shells to dispel the violent Muslim mob. Even police officers were reportedly attacked.

Hindus in the area have reportedly stated that they are stunned by the level of hatred and violence shown by the people who were living among them.

Over a hundred two-wheelers have been gutted in the town. Many cars and other vehicles were vandalised and attacked too. Despite many interventions and requests by the police, the Muslim mob allegedly did not deter from violence.

The VHP has stated that the state administration will be responsible for the safety of the Hindu homes who are in Muslim-dominant areas.

झारखंड के लोहरदगा में आज हिंदुओं पर मुस्लिमों द्वारा आक्रमण के बाद जो हिन्दू घर /प्रतिष्ठान मुस्लिम बाहुल्य बस्तियों में हैं आज रात्री को उनकी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी काँग्रेस समर्थित राज्य सरकार की है. विहिप इन हमलों की कडी निंदा करती है. प्रशासन मुकदर्शक क्यों है? — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) January 23, 2020

Over 100 people have received injuries in the violence. Over 2 dozen people are admitted at the Lohardaga government hospital.

The Muslim mob that attacked the rally at Amlatoli allegedly also contained kids between 12-18 years of age. Locals have stated that the few rage-filled Muslims at Amlatoli held the entire town hostage for almost the entire day. As per reports, despite Hindu elders and leaders assuring Muslim leaders that the rally will be peaceful, Muslim mobs had chosen to attack the rally anyway.

The rally had several women participants too, who have been injured in the mob attack. 24 policemen have been injured too.

Local reports stated that the vandalised or burnt houses have been selected and marked. The houses of those Hindus, who had either participated in the rally or against whom people from the Muslim mob held a grudge, were targeted specifically.

Many houses have been looted too. Reports say that the attack was well-planned and was executed so swiftly that the police remained clueless.

Lohardaga Dist Collector: Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for 2 days. After this,decision will be taken as per situation. Situation under control. Extra forces deployed. #Jharkhand Violence erupted y’day in Lohardaga town following a pro-CAA rally — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Several Hindu families in the Muslim-dominant areas have reportedly taken refuge in inns and hotels out of fear. The entire district has been put on high-alert and schools and colleges have been declared shut for two days.