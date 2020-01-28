Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home Crime Lohardaga violence: Neeraj Prajapati, man injured in the Muslim mob attack on pro-CAA rally dies in hospital
CrimeNews Reports

Lohardaga violence: Neeraj Prajapati, man injured in the Muslim mob attack on pro-CAA rally dies in hospital

On 23 January, a pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga was brutally attacked by a Muslim mob. Over 100 people and 24 policemen were injured in the violence.

OpIndia Staff
Neeraj Ram Prajapati dies after being injured by a Muslim mob during a pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand on 23 January
Deceased victim, Neeraj Ram Prajapati from Lohardaga, Jharkhand, image via Twitter
Engagements415

Neeraj Ram Prajapati, who was brutally injured when a Muslim mob had attacked a  pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand last week, has died on Monday. Neeraj was initially treated at Orchid Hospital in Ranchi but was later transferred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

As per reports, Prajapati had bleeding inside his brain and the resultant septic shock had caused a cardiac arrest.

In Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, When the pro-CAA march was passing through a Muslim locality near Amla Toli on 23 January, stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the participants by the local Muslims. Women became the specific targets of the ruthless mob. Shops and homes belonging to the Hindus were set on fire. This created a state of panic and resulted in a stampede. Roughly, 100 participants and 24 policemen had sustained injuries during the unprovoked attack by the violent mob.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The police were forced to fire several rounds in the air. In order to diffuse the situation, Police Captain Priyadarshi Alok and Deputy Commissioner Akansha Ranjan rushed to the scene with additional force. Curfew was imposed in the city. All roads entering the city were constantly monitored. Ground reports had stated that the violent Muslim mob had gone on a rampage suddenly, giving the police no time to react, and had specifically targeted Hindu homes.

The mob had also allegedly set fire to houses where families were present inside. Hundreds of vehicles were torched. As per reports, the curfew is still in force after six days. On Monday night, miscreants had again torched a truck parked outside a local councillor’s house. CRPF personnel have also been deployed now to take control of the situation.

Read: Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

Stones were allegedly pelted from a Mosque and even from a local Congress office, a VHP leader had stated.

Schools and colleges were also shut down following the violence. The police had also requested people to abstain from rumour-mongering on social media. 16 people have been nabbed by the police so far.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Jharkhand news, Jharkhand capital, Jharkhand video

Big Story

Fearmongering beyond CAA: Now The Wire employee Arfa and Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar paint Bollywood as threat

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar while interacting with The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani expressed unhappiness over showing Mughal invaders as barbaric.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,035FansLike
225,547FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com