Neeraj Ram Prajapati, who was brutally injured when a Muslim mob had attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand last week, has died on Monday. Neeraj was initially treated at Orchid Hospital in Ranchi but was later transferred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Jharkhand police: According to primary investigation in the death of Neeraj Ram Prajapati, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences doctor has stated that he died due to cardiac arrest caused by septic shock from brain stem bleed, external injury was not the reason for his death. https://t.co/GqKrdnMYPz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

As per reports, Prajapati had bleeding inside his brain and the resultant septic shock had caused a cardiac arrest.

In Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, When the pro-CAA march was passing through a Muslim locality near Amla Toli on 23 January, stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the participants by the local Muslims. Women became the specific targets of the ruthless mob. Shops and homes belonging to the Hindus were set on fire. This created a state of panic and resulted in a stampede. Roughly, 100 participants and 24 policemen had sustained injuries during the unprovoked attack by the violent mob.

Lohardaga Dist Collector: Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for 2 days. After this,decision will be taken as per situation. Situation under control. Extra forces deployed. #Jharkhand Violence erupted y’day in Lohardaga town following a pro-CAA rally — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

The police were forced to fire several rounds in the air. In order to diffuse the situation, Police Captain Priyadarshi Alok and Deputy Commissioner Akansha Ranjan rushed to the scene with additional force. Curfew was imposed in the city. All roads entering the city were constantly monitored. Ground reports had stated that the violent Muslim mob had gone on a rampage suddenly, giving the police no time to react, and had specifically targeted Hindu homes.

The mob had also allegedly set fire to houses where families were present inside. Hundreds of vehicles were torched. As per reports, the curfew is still in force after six days. On Monday night, miscreants had again torched a truck parked outside a local councillor’s house. CRPF personnel have also been deployed now to take control of the situation.

Stones were allegedly pelted from a Mosque and even from a local Congress office, a VHP leader had stated.

Schools and colleges were also shut down following the violence. The police had also requested people to abstain from rumour-mongering on social media. 16 people have been nabbed by the police so far.