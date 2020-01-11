JNU administration issues a circular to hostel wardens asking them to carry out the security audit of hostels

Saturday, January 11, 2020
OpIndia Staff
JNU admin asks hostel wardens to carry out security audit of their respective hostels to check on unauthorised occupants
JNU(Source: collegedunia.com)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a notice to all hostel wardens requesting them to have a security audit of their respective hostels to check for any stay of outsiders/unauthorised students/guests residing in the hostel and informing the SHO Police Station Vasant Kunj North immediately.

Referring to the letter no. 60/SHO/Vasant Kunj North dated on 07/01/2020 received from the SHO Police Station Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi, the notice read that the Police SHO had advised the Registrar of the JNU to have an audit through the Hostel Wardens of JNU to ascertain presence of unwarranted intruders in the hostels and inform about the same to the SHO.

The circular further instructed the wardens to post the notice that read:- “All the hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and the rules of the IHA and provide the necessary details in the forms accordingly”.

“In case any unauthorised student/outsider/guest is found staying in the room, necessary action will be initiated against the resident student as per the IHA rules and details of such guests will be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi”, the circular said further.

Recently, JNU was hit with violence as masked leftist goons barged into the University and started attacking the students who were registering themselves for the winter semester. The incident was used by left-leaning intellectuals to allege that ABVP and other right-wing activists have unleashed the violence against students.

However, according to the preliminary investigation of the Delhi Police, the role of 4 leftist organisations in engineering the violence has come to fore. FIRs have also been registered against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

