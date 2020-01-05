After the JNU campus saw mayhem today as masked goons went on a rampage and attacked students, Delhi police entered the campus in the evening to contain the situation. Delhi Police conducted a flag march in the campus and said that the situation is under control now.

Police had entered the campus after the JNU administration had requested them to restore law and order in the campus.

Governor Anil Baijal had also instructed Delhi police to take all possible steps to control the situation in the JNU campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said that the situation inside the campus is normal now. He informed that extensive flag march conducted by police and all hostel areas have been secured, adding that police deployment has been done at strategic points inside the campus. Arya said that a fight had occurred between two groups in the campus and few students were injured and property was damaged.

Today a large group of masked mob had entered hostels in JNU campus attacked the students. Several students were injured in this attack, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The violence took place after two days of conflict between left-wing groups and other students in the university. The left-wing groups are calling for a boycott of the classes, and they prevented students from registering for the winter semester, as they are protesting against fee hike by the university.