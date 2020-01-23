Thursday, January 23, 2020
Home Entertainment Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s befitting reply to Indira Jaising’s ‘forgiveness’ advice to Nirbhaya’s mother
EntertainmentNews Reports

Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s befitting reply to Indira Jaising’s ‘forgiveness’ advice to Nirbhaya’s mother

Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising had stated that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi should 'follow the footsteps of Sonia Gandhi' and forgive the rapists and murderers.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut stated that Indira Jaising should be made to live with Nirbhaya's rapists for some days
Kangana Ranaut (L) and Indira Jaising (R)
Engagements429

Firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at controversial lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the rapists who had brutally killed her daughter.

Speaking to the media, Kangana Ranaut went on to say that people like Indira Jaising, who seek forgiveness for such heinous criminals, should be first made to live with the same criminals for some days. Slamming Jaising’s appeal to a mother who had to watch her daughter suffer for days and die a painful death because of what the killers had done, Ranaut said that the women who seek forgiveness for such criminals are the same ones who give birth to and nurture such monsters.

Continuing her attack on Jaising, Kangana Ranaut women like Indira Jaisng are the ones who give birth to these kinds of monsters who commit such heinous crimes in the society.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, Ranaut further claimed that Jaising never met Nibhaya’s parents to ask them about their situation and today she is supporting the convicts. Kangana Ranaut also accused Jaising of failing to stand by victims and alleged that because of people like her who make a living by supporting rapists, victims fail to get justice in this country.

On Saturday, Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising had asked Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 horrific Delhi gang-rape victim, to ‘follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps’ and pardon death penalty for her daughter’s rapists.

Indira Jaising had made the request shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court’s postponement of the date of the execution of the four convicts. On January 17, Asha Devi had expressed disappointment with the courts and government after the date of execution of her daughter’s rapists was postponed by a Delhi court.

Read: Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

Reacting sharply to Jaising’s appeal, Asha Devi had said that it is because of people like her that justice is not done with rape victims. “Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” Asha Devi had said.

Shocked at Jaising’s audacity, she further said that she couldn’t believe Jaising would even dare to suggest such a thing. “I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once she asked for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don’t stop,” she had said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kangana Ranaut age, Kangana Ranaut family, Kangana Ranaut sister

Big Story

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -
After Mangaluru Airport bomb case accused Aditya Rao surrendered before police, rumours were floated on social media that he is an RSS worker.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,498FansLike
223,308FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com