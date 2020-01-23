Firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at controversial lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ the rapists who had brutally killed her daughter.

Speaking to the media, Kangana Ranaut went on to say that people like Indira Jaising, who seek forgiveness for such heinous criminals, should be first made to live with the same criminals for some days. Slamming Jaising’s appeal to a mother who had to watch her daughter suffer for days and die a painful death because of what the killers had done, Ranaut said that the women who seek forgiveness for such criminals are the same ones who give birth to and nurture such monsters.

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s statement,’Nirbhaya’s mother should forgive the convicts’: That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days…Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Continuing her attack on Jaising, Kangana Ranaut women like Indira Jaisng are the ones who give birth to these kinds of monsters who commit such heinous crimes in the society.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, Ranaut further claimed that Jaising never met Nibhaya’s parents to ask them about their situation and today she is supporting the convicts. Kangana Ranaut also accused Jaising of failing to stand by victims and alleged that because of people like her who make a living by supporting rapists, victims fail to get justice in this country.

On Saturday, Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising had asked Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 horrific Delhi gang-rape victim, to ‘follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps’ and pardon death penalty for her daughter’s rapists.

Indira Jaising had made the request shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court’s postponement of the date of the execution of the four convicts. On January 17, Asha Devi had expressed disappointment with the courts and government after the date of execution of her daughter’s rapists was postponed by a Delhi court.

Read: Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

Reacting sharply to Jaising’s appeal, Asha Devi had said that it is because of people like her that justice is not done with rape victims. “Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” Asha Devi had said.

Shocked at Jaising’s audacity, she further said that she couldn’t believe Jaising would even dare to suggest such a thing. “I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once she asked for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don’t stop,” she had said.