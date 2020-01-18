In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman whose daughter was allegedly raped by a group of men in 2018 was beaten to death at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur by out-on-bail rape accused. Reportedly, the woman died at a hospital in Kanpur on Friday evening, a week after she was attacked by the accused. The woman’s sister is also in serious condition.

The four of the six murder accused – Abid, Mintu, Mehboob, Chaand Babu, Jaamil and Firoz were arrested in 2018 by the UP Police for molesting the 13-year-old girl in Kanpur. However, they were released on bail by a local court.

On January 9, the four men had barged into the home of the minor girl and asked the woman’s family to withdraw the case. As the family of the victim refused to withdraw the case, they were brutally attacked by the four accused. The mother of the victim had sustained severe injuries.

The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members. Following this, the police had registered an FIR and arrested four men who were responsible for the assault on January 9.

A group of five men accused of molesting a young girl, who are currently out on bail, attacked the victim’s mother after she refused to withdraw the case in Kanpur. The mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital. @myogiadityanath where is law and order in the state. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/9FVO7TvCMX — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 17, 2020

As per the deceased’s family, two local goons Mehfooz and Babu had kidnapped the deceased’s 13-year-old daughter in broad daylight and had tried to rape her. A case under the POCSO Act was registered against the two and they were trying to threaten the family against testifying in the matter. The incident took place in Chakeri area near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“There was a dispute between the accused and the victim’s family while the accused were drinking liquor. The accused along with other people attacked the two witnesses of the molestation case,” Kanpur SSP Anant Deo said to the ANI.

“In the attack, a woman was seriously injured and was admitted to the hospital. After spending over a week in the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. Police arrested the four people,” the police officer further said.

“In 2018, they were arrested in a rape case and now they were out on bail. The rape victim’s family had complained that her brothers drink alcohol with the accused, which led to the scuffle between the two parties. She battled for her life for seven to eight days after being beaten up by the accused and today she has passed away,” Kanpur DGP told media on Friday.

The horrific incident comes months after a similar incident that occurred in Unnao where the rape accused had killed the rape-victim by setting her on fire. The 23-year-old rape survivor was set on fire by pouring kerosene on her by five men, including the duo who are accused of raping her a year ago. The rape victim had succumbed to injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The rape accused and his friends had dragged the woman outside of her village, took her into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. She was raped by the five men in March while the police could manage to arrest only three of them and two others were still on the run.

Reportedly, the Unnao rape victim survivor was going to Raebareli with her parents to pursue the case at 4 am on Wednesday when she was attacked. The survivor was immediately rushed to the district hospital and then referred to Civil Hospital in Lucknow after her condition deteriorated.