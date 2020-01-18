Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home Crime Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral
CrimeNews Reports

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

On January 9, the four men had barged into the home of the minor girl and asked the woman’s family to withdraw the case. As the family of the victim refused to withdraw the case, they were brutally attacked by the four accused.

OpIndia Staff
Victim's mother brutally attacked by the rape accused in Kanpur/ Image Source: Saurabh Trivedi
Engagements7109

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman whose daughter was allegedly raped by a group of men in 2018 was beaten to death at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur by out-on-bail rape accused. Reportedly, the woman died at a hospital in Kanpur on Friday evening, a week after she was attacked by the accused. The woman’s sister is also in serious condition.

The four of the six murder accused – Abid, Mintu, Mehboob, Chaand Babu, Jaamil and Firoz were arrested in 2018 by the UP Police for molesting the 13-year-old girl in Kanpur. However, they were released on bail by a local court.

On January 9, the four men had barged into the home of the minor girl and asked the woman’s family to withdraw the case. As the family of the victim refused to withdraw the case, they were brutally attacked by the four accused. The mother of the victim had sustained severe injuries.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members. Following this, the police had registered an FIR and arrested four men who were responsible for the assault on January 9.

As per the deceased’s family, two local goons Mehfooz and Babu had kidnapped the deceased’s 13-year-old daughter in broad daylight and had tried to rape her. A case under the POCSO Act was registered against the two and they were trying to threaten the family against testifying in the matter. The incident took place in Chakeri area near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“There was a dispute between the accused and the victim’s family while the accused were drinking liquor. The accused along with other people attacked the two witnesses of the molestation case,” Kanpur SSP Anant Deo said to the ANI.

“In the attack, a woman was seriously injured and was admitted to the hospital. After spending over a week in the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. Police arrested the four people,” the police officer further said.

Read: Why the Muslim perpetrators’ name must be mentioned explicitly when the victim is a Hindu

“In 2018, they were arrested in a rape case and now they were out on bail. The rape victim’s family had complained that her brothers drink alcohol with the accused, which led to the scuffle between the two parties. She battled for her life for seven to eight days after being beaten up by the accused and today she has passed away,” Kanpur DGP told media on Friday.

The horrific incident comes months after a similar incident that occurred in Unnao where the rape accused had killed the rape-victim by setting her on fire. The 23-year-old rape survivor was set on fire by pouring kerosene on her by five men, including the duo who are accused of raping her a year ago. The rape victim had succumbed to injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The rape accused and his friends had dragged the woman outside of her village, took her into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. She was raped by the five men in March while the police could manage to arrest only three of them and two others were still on the run.

Reportedly, the Unnao rape victim survivor was going to Raebareli with her parents to pursue the case at 4 am on Wednesday when she was attacked. The survivor was immediately rushed to the district hospital and then referred to Civil Hospital in Lucknow after her condition deteriorated.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:kanpur rape, kanpur rape update, kanpur rape details

Big Story

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -
US state department report puts Indian Maoists as world's sixth largest terror group

Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the sixth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world: US report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,776FansLike
221,408FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com