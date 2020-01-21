Since today is the last day to file nomination papers for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, deadline loomed on Delhi’s incumbent chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who reached the office of the Returning Officer (RO) at the Jamnagar House on Tuesday, after missing to file his nominations yesterday due to delay caused by his roadshow.

There was a huge crowd of candidates at the SDM office since morning, as Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s candidate from New Delhi, was delayed again as he arrived with his family to complete the formalities.

Many independent candidates and the supporters of other candidates alleged that the CM was being given “VVIP treatment”. Kejriwal faced protest from the candidates and their supporters contesting against him at the RO office who shouted slogans against the incumbent CM for being given VVIP treatment. They accused him of breaking the queue and entering the RO office immediately after arriving at the Jamnagar House.

Arvind Kejriwal, still waiting to file his nomination, took to Twitter to express his plight. He stated that his token number in 45 and he is waiting to file his nomination papers because there are so many other people there.

Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

The Delhi CM also complained that many people who are waiting to file nomination papers before him do not have all the documents, and some are even without the required 10 people to propose their nomination. He tried to sugar-coat his concerns by adding that he is glad to be waiting because he considers all those people as a part of his family.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj while speaking to news agency ANI said: Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They’re insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination, they won’t allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj: Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers,even without names of 10 proposers.They’re insisting unless their papers are complete&file nomination,they won’t allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination.BJP is behind these people pic.twitter.com/ykEysHoG45 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

“This is not India Gate where anyone can go and walk-in. The chief minister has to wait for 40-45 people. Police and other officials could have filtered the people who are coming there,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Kejriwal had missed filing his nominations yesterday due to delay caused by his roadshow.

The roadshow which started from Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg ended near Patel Chowk Metro station. Thousands of supporters were seen holding brooms as Kejriwal waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of “acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal”. He was accompanied by his family, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh in his open jeep.

Kejriwal is being challenged in the New Delhi seat by BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress Romesh Sabharwal.

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24.