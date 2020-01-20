Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to reach the Election Commissioner’s office by the 3 PM deadline to file the nomination. Apparently, Kejriwal could not reach the EC office because he was stuck in his own roadshow where his supporters were celebrating his nomination even as a huge fire gutted files of Delhi’s Transport Department.

Kejriwal will now file his nomination tomorrow from Jamnagar House. Tuesday is also last date to file nominations for Delhi when the state goes to polls on 8th February, 2019. Earlier today, Kejriwal offered prayers at the iconic Valmiki temple in New Delhi and his road show was expected to go through New Delhi before concluding near Patel Chowk Metro Station.

Kejriwal will be contesting from New Delhi seat for the third time in 2019. He had won it first in 2013 by defeating the then Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit. However, within 49 days of forming government, Kejriwal resigned to contest general elections against BJP’s Narendra Modi from Varanasi. Kejriwal lost the 2014 elections against Modi and then again fought Delhi elections in 2015 where AAP won 67 out of 70 seats.