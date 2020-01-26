Watch: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders slap each other at Republic Day event in Indore

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh was left embarrassed on Sunday after two party leaders picked up a fight and assaulted each other in Indore during the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony.

Reportedly, senior Congress leaders Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir fought and slapped each other outside the Gandhi Bhawan – the Congress party office in Indore. The brawl was captured on camera by media. Later, they were separated by the police and other Congress workers.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

However, the reason behind the fight between the two leaders is not yet known. The two men were seen arguing before they started hitting each other.

Both Yadav and Kunjir are relative lightweights in the Congress. Kunjir and his supporters were later escorted out the police. Shortly after the chaos, MP Chief Minister Nath reached the site and unfurled the tricolour.