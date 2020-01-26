Sunday, January 26, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders slap each other at Republic Day event in Indore
News ReportsPolitics

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders slap each other at Republic Day event in Indore

The two men were seen arguing before they started hitting each other.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leaders slapping each other in Indore, MP / Image Source: ANI
Engagements14

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh was left embarrassed on Sunday after two party leaders picked up a fight and assaulted each other in Indore during the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony.

Reportedly, senior Congress leaders Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir fought and slapped each other outside the Gandhi Bhawan – the Congress party office in Indore. The brawl was captured on camera by media. Later, they were separated by the police and other Congress workers.

However, the reason behind the fight between the two leaders is not yet known. The two men were seen arguing before they started hitting each other.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Both Yadav and Kunjir are relative lightweights in the Congress. Kunjir and his supporters were later escorted out the police. Shortly after the chaos, MP Chief Minister Nath reached the site and unfurled the tricolour.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,830FansLike
224,784FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com