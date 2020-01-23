A Dalit youth who was set on fire by his neighbours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday. The youth who suffered more than 60 per cent burns, died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, reports PTI.

According to the reports, 24-year-old Dhaniram Ahirwar, who belonged to Dalit community was set to fire by pouring kerosene on him on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh by around 15-20 men.

24-year-old Dalit man, who was

set on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city last week, dies at a hospital in New Delhi. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2020

The shocking incident had happened on January 14 in Dharmashree area under Motinagar police station in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. The attack on Ahirwar had happened over a dispute with a group of people including Chuttu, Azzu Pathan, Kallu and Irfan, who assaulted Dhaniram and his family members.

The accused allegedly surrounded him, poured kerosene on him and then set fire to the man. It is alleged that around 15 to 20 persons from the Muslim community were involved in this crime.

The accused persons were harassing Dhaniram for last several months. He had even lodged a complaint with the Motinagar police station in Sagar against them, saying that his life is under threat, but police took no action to protect him. A fight had taken place two days prior to the incident between the two sides, but the Madhya Pradesh police failed to take any action even after that.

The Madhya Pradesh police had registered a case under sections 294, 323, 452, 307 of the IPC and also under the SC/ST Act against Chuttu, Azzu Pathan, Kallu and Irfan. Three of them have been arrested by police in the case, while the fourth is absconding.

Following the attack on Dalit youth, Madhya Pradesh BJP had attacked the Congress government, alleging that more people were involved in the case but police not taking any action against them due to political reasons.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh said that out of 15 to 20 people who had attacked the Dalit man, only 2-3 have been arrested. He said that only formalities have been done in such a shocking incident because Congress is playing the politics of vote bank and appeasement.