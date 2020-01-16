Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday sacked a government school principal for distributing notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo on it.

The Principal of government-run school at Malwasa in Ratlam district was suspended after he distributed free notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo on the cover. An NGO named Veer Savarkar Manch had distributed free long notebooks to the students of high school on November 4 last year.

As per Nai Dunia report, an NGO official, who is a BJP supporter, had uploaded the pictures of books distribution on his Facebook account. From there, a Congress leader reported it to Congress IT cell from where information was sought from Bhopal Collector and District Education Officer.

This incident triggered sharp reaction from Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Taking to Twitter, He accused the Kamal Nath government of playing “petty politics’

कमलनाथ जी, आपको वीर सावरकर से इतनी घृणा है कि आपको उसने पूरी तरह से अंधा बना दिया है। कांग्रेसी सोच के कारण ही आप अपने ही देश की महान विभूतियों का अपमान कर रहे हैं। आपके इस कृत्य से प्रदेश शर्मसार हुआ है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 15 2020

Students of the school today held a protest demanding withdrawal of suspension orders of their school principal.

MP: People, including students of a government school in Ratlam’s Malwasa, took out a protest march today demanding the revocation of suspension of the Principal of the school. The Principal was suspended after notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo were distributed at the school. pic.twitter.com/FRzhAEVPsO — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Recently, an action was taken against Mumbai University Professor by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government for posting a video against Rahul Gandhi’s “I’m Rahul Gandhi not Rahul Savarkar” comment. Reportedly, In the 51-second video, Soman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, “You truly are not Savarkar, you don’t have any qualities of him. The truth is you are not a true Gandhi either…”