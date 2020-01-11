Mayawati lashes out at Priyanka Vadra for not meeting Kota children’s parents despite being in Rajasthan, shedding ‘fake tears’ in UP

On Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party for having double standards, saying that while the party leaders visited Uttar Pradesh to shed fake tears, they are not visiting Kota, where over 110 infants have died in 35 days.

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said her party does not indulge in cheap politics by adopting double standards like the BJP, Congress and other political parties.

1. बीएसपी किसी भी मामले में कांग्रेस, बीजेपी व अन्य पार्टियों की तरह अपना दोहरा मापदण्ड अपनाकर घटिया राजनीति नहीं करती है। जिसके कारण ही आज पूरे देश में हर तरफ किसी ना किसी मामले को लेकर हिंसा, तनाव व अशान्ति आदि व्याप्त है।1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 11, 2020

She claimed that the country is facing a tough time as violence, tension and unrest are prevalent in the country. “But even in such a time, just like the other parties, the Congress is also not ready to change itself. The latest example is from the Congress-ruled Rajasthan where a large number of innocent children have died due to negligence in a government hospital in Kota.”

3. अर्थात् कांग्रेस की नेता यूपी में तो आयदिन यहाँ घड़ियालू आँसू बहाने आ जाती है। लेकिन राजस्थान में कल वह अपने निजी कार्यक्रम के दौरान अपना थोड़ा भी समय कोटा में उन बच्चों की मांओं के आँसू पोछने के लिए देना उचित नहीं समझती है जबकि वह भी एक माँ है जो यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।3/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 11, 2020

Mayawati, without naming Priyanka Gandhi, said while a Congress leader visits Uttar Pradesh to shed fake tears every now and then, “but could not find time to visit Kota to wipe the tears of the mothers of the children who have died, despite herself being a mother. It is very unfortunate,” said Mayawati.

On January 2, BSP supremo had launched a similar attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she had called out the hypocrisy of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi regarding her silence over the deaths of 110 children in government-run hospital in Kota, Rajasthan in the month of December.

Mayawati had targetted Priyanka Gandhi by stating that it was unfortunate that the top leadership of Congress, especially the general secretary who is a woman herself continued to remain silent. In a strongly-worded tweet, Mayawati further cautioned the Uttar Pradesh citizens about the politics at play by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The attack on Congress by Mayawati comes after six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan had quit the party to join Congress. As BSP lawmakers jumped from the party to Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had accused Congress of encouraging ‘communal forces’ within the country by weakening the voices which are speaking out against such forces.