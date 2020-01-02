Mayawati blasts Priyanka Gandhi for ignoring children’s death in Congress ruled Rajasthan to do politics in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today took to Twitter to call out Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s hypocrisy over silence over the deaths of 100 children in government-run hospital in Kota, Rajasthan in the month of December.

1. कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान के कोटा जिले में हाल ही में लगभग 100 मासूम बच्चों की मौत से माओं का गोद उजड़ना अति-दुःखद व दर्दनाक। तो भी वहाँ के सीएम श्री गहलोत स्वयं व उनकी सरकार इसके प्रति अभी भी उदासीन, असंवेदनशील व गैर-जिम्मेदार बने हुए हैं, जो अति-निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

Mayawati tweeted that in Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, about 100 children have died. It is extremely painful for the mothers. “Despite this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government representatives continue to remain oblivious and insensitive towards the same. This is highly condemnable,” she tweeted.

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ‘‘माओं‘‘ से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

But even more unfortunate has been the top leadership of Congress, especially the general secretary who is a woman herself (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), who continues to remain silent, Mayawati tweeted. “It would have been nice if she had gone to Rajasthan also and met those mothers who lost their children, the way she did for Uttar Pradesh. Especially since they lost their children due to the negligence of the government ruled by her party,” she added.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Mayawati cautions Muslims not to get exploited by political parties over CAA and NRC

In a strongly worded tweet, Mayawati further cautioned the Uttar Pradesh citizens about the politics at play by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “If despite this, she does not go and meet the mothers of the children who died in Kota, then it must be concluded that whatever she has done in Uttar Pradesh, it has been her political move and strategy. Uttar Pradesh people should be wary of this,” Mayawati tweeted.