Thursday, January 2, 2020
Mayawati blasts Priyanka Gandhi for ignoring children’s death in Congress ruled Rajasthan to do politics in UP

In a strongly worded tweet, Mayawati further cautioned the Uttar Pradesh citizens about the politics at play by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

OpIndia Staff
Mayawati takes on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter over Kota deaths
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today took to Twitter to call out Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s hypocrisy over silence over the deaths of 100 children in government-run hospital in Kota, Rajasthan in the month of December.

Mayawati tweeted that in Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, about 100 children have died. It is extremely painful for the mothers. “Despite this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government representatives continue to remain oblivious and insensitive towards the same. This is highly condemnable,” she tweeted.

But even more unfortunate has been the top leadership of Congress, especially the general secretary who is a woman herself (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), who continues to remain silent, Mayawati tweeted. “It would have been nice if she had gone to Rajasthan also and met those mothers who lost their children, the way she did for Uttar Pradesh. Especially since they lost their children due to the negligence of the government ruled by her party,” she added.

In a strongly worded tweet, Mayawati further cautioned the Uttar Pradesh citizens about the politics at play by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “If despite this, she does not go and meet the mothers of the children who died in Kota, then it must be concluded that whatever she has done in Uttar Pradesh, it has been her political move and strategy. Uttar Pradesh people should be wary of this,” Mayawati tweeted.

