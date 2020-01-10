Friday, January 10, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan training 40 Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh after it fails to push terrorists from LoC, plans for them to infiltrate India
News Reports

Pakistan training 40 Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh after it fails to push terrorists from LoC, plans for them to infiltrate India

When the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in the parliament, there were several demands for other "persecuted" factions like Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to be included in the bill. At that time, Home Minister Amit Shah had vehemently said that Rohingya Muslims will not be allowed in India. 

OpIndia Staff
Rohingya Muslims
Engagements126

Intelligence Agencies have received fresh inputs that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is funding and training 40 Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh in order to push them into India to carry out terror activities. Reportedly, the Intelligence Agencies have warned the Indian Army and the border guarding forces. The training is being provided by Pakistan to Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh is with the help of the terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

According to reports, the nefarious plans to push Rohingya terrorists through the Bangladesh border comes after Pakistan has been unsuccessful in pushing terrorists from the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Rohingyas are a threat to national and regional security, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

- Ad - - article resumes -

Intelligence Agencies have reportedly sounded off a warning to the Indian Army saying that Pakistan is plotting a conspiracy against India through the Bangladesh border. The 40 Rohingya Muslims are said to be getting trained in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazaar with Pakistan ISI and the Bangladeshi terrorist outfit JMB.

It is worthy to note that when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in the parliament, there were several demands for other “persecuted” factions like Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to be included in the bill. At that time, Home Minister Amit Shah had vehemently said that Rohingya Muslims will not be allowed in India.

Read: From Nehru-Liaquat Pact to Rohingyas: Here are the most important takeaways from Amit Shah’s reply on CAB

He had also said that the Rohingya Muslims actually don’t infiltrate India from Myanmar but from the Bangladesh border.

There were several intel reports in the past that pointed towards the security risk that Rohingya Muslims pose to India even as during the anti-CAA riots, the cacophony for India to accept Rohingya illegals as refugees grew stronger from the Left and Islamist factions.

Earlier in August 2019, a BSF report had sounded off a warning about Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) is training Rohingya Muslims to carry out attacks in different parts of India. The report states that a JeM commander, Saber Ahmed, who is currently in Pakistan, is targetting Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar and indoctrinating them to carry out terror attacks in India.

Read: Here’s why Amit Shah was right when he said Rohingyas will never be accepted in India and UNHRC cannot object

In May 2015 a JSTOR research paper titled ‘Myanmar at the crossroads: Shadows of jihadi extremism’ informed about the upsurge flow of jihadi extremist ideology in Muslims of Myanmar aided by the network of terrorist organisations.

The study mentioned the harsh sectarian conflict in Myanmar along with threats posed by local insurgent groups, including the probability that these groups might attempt to link up with jihadist terrorist groups like ISIS. JSTOR highlighted the emerging dangers deriving from the intensification of the use of social media networks by jihadist extremists to expand their influence and spread their caliphate ideology.

Read: Rohingyas pose serious threat to national security: Here is why India should never let them in

Along with this, in December 2016 a Crisis group paper had reported about the rise of ‘new Muslim insurgency in the Rakhine state’ citing on the basis of developments including militant attacks on Myanmar security forces on 9th October and 12th of November, 2016.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:rohingya refugee crisis, rohingya muslims in india, rohingyas in india, rohingya in bangladesh, rohingya issue, rohingya security threat, rohingya pakistan, rohingya terrorists

Big Story

With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

K Bhattacharjee -
Organised campaign of Hindu genocide denial: With the 'Shikara' trailer out, guilt tripping of Hindus has started and how
The trailer of Shikara, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was released on the 6th of January.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -

Lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal files plea in Delhi Court seeking stay on release of Chhapaak: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

India Today’s Lallantop’s Editor wants BJP supporters to use a ‘condom’ so they don’t procreate, deletes tweet after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where 'Azadi' slogans were raised

Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where ‘Azadi’ slogans were raised

OpIndia Staff -
Prove secularism by converting to Islam: Leftist website tells Hindus

NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel says her struggles are dismissed because she does not hate Hindus

Struggles dismissed if you don’t hate Hindus, don’t need such love: Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel hits out after ‘comedian’ mocked her

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid mocks Aaditya Thackeray, says he will not share a stage with him

Even as Shiv Sena turns ‘secular’, poster boy Umar Khalid mocks Aditya Thackeray, says he wouldn’t share a stage with him

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,436FansLike
216,889FollowersFollow
152,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com