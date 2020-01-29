Hours after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claimed that his party vice-president Prashant Kishor was inducted into the Janata Dal (United) at BJP leader Amit Shah’s direction, Prashant Kishor dismissed JDU supremo Nitish Kumar’s statement as “a lie”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Prashant Kishor targetted the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claiming that the latter was lying about how he was made to join the party.

“Nitish Kumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!” tweeted JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Kishor said that even if the JD(U) chief was telling the truth, no one would believe that he has the courage not to listen to someone “recommended” by Amit Shah.

Prashant Kishor’s meltdown comes hours after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had made a sensational revelation that Prashant Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) on the recommendations of Amit Shah.

After a meeting with party leaders and lawmakers this afternoon, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday blasted at Prashant Kishor and had asserted that it was only because of Amit Shah’s suggestion that Kishor was inducted in JDU.

Without taking the name of Prashant Kishor, the JDU supremo had lambasted Kishor stating, “Someone wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him.”

Now, another JDU leader has compared Prashant Kishore to the coronavirus. Speaking to media, JDU’s Ajay Alok stated that Kishor is not trustworthy as he “talks to Rahul Gandhi, works for AAP and sits with Mamata Banerjee”. He added that they (JDU) are happy because the “coronavirus” is leaving them.

Ajay Alok, JDU on Prashant Kishor: This man is not trustworthy.He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to. pic.twitter.com/bC7AWgIgC9 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The rift within the Janata Dal-United surfaced after the party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament last month. The election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who is also the vice-president of the party had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act claiming that act is unconstitutional. Kishor has been consistently attacking the Modi government, especially after the historic CAA was passed in the parliament

Along with party senior leader Pavan Varma, Kishor had openly targetted the Modi government over the CAA and had publicly urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the CAA keeping in mind the public sentiments.

Kishor, who is working with the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi elections, had also targetted Amit Shah for his remarks against the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest.

In response to Amit Shah speech that Delhi should vote for BJP in such huge numbers that all Shaheen Bagh-like protests are given a strong message, Prashant Kishor had taken a dig at the Home Minister by tweeting that button will be pressed with love so that the social harmony is not disturbed.

Unhappy over the comments made by Prashant Kishor and Pavan Verma over the issue of party’s support to CAA, the JDU had also sent notices to both leaders for opposing party’s decision to support the act.