After JDU leader Pavan Kumar’s letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the issue of CAA and also over tie-up in Delhi with the BJP received flak from the party chief, a fresh turmoil was caused in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar when the party’s vice president Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to make sharp attacks on union home minister Amit Shah over his Shaheen Bagh remark during a rally for Delhi elections. Now Nitish Kumar has made a sensational revelation that Prashant Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) on the recommendations of Amit Shah.

After a meeting with party leaders and lawmakers this afternoon, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today blasted at party’s vice president, Prashant Kishor. The CM asserted that it was only because of Amit Shah’s suggestion that Kishor was inducted in JD(U). He said: “Rahega to theek, nahi rahega to theek. (If he stays, it’s ok. If he goes, it’s ok).”

Angered by his party’s senior member’s ignominious remarks, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU supremo Nitish Kumar, today virtually showed doors to the nitpickers within the party. Without taking any names the JD(U) supremo today lambasted: Someone wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him.

#WATCH Bihar CM on Prashant Kishor:Someone wrote a letter I replied to it,someone is tweeting,let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants,he can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party?Amit Shah asked me to induct him. pic.twitter.com/wlN4Q2o9uo — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament last month. However, the election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor who was inducted into the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) more than a year ago and made the party’s national vice-president weeks later has time and again targeted the Modi government over the Citizenship Act and other issues.

Now he has hit out at Amit Shah over his remarks against the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest.

Amit Shah had said on Sunday that Delhi should vote for BJP in such huge numbers that all Shaheen Bagh-like protests are given a strong message. “When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” the BJP leader said.

A day after this remark, ally JDU’s Prashant Kishor took a dig at the Home Minister by tweeting that button will be pressed with love so that the social harmony is not disturbed.

Targeting BJP leader Amit Shah’s comment, Prashant Kishor has said, “On February 8, the EVM button in Delhi will be pressed with love. Jolts like this should always be dealt softly so that social harmony and brotherhood are never disturbed.” Although Kishhor didn’t mention anynay, it was clear who he was referring to.

8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े। Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity 🇮🇳 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

Since the CAA was passed by the Parliament, the group of protesters mostly comprising of Mulsim women blocked a road in Kalindi Kunj area that connects Faridabad- New Delhi- Noida. This has led to traffic inconvenience, increasing travel time from 20 minutes to several hours.

It is pertinent to note here that in just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest, like all other anti-CAA riots, is nothing more than another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.