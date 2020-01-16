After the Citizenship Amendment Act came into effect, left-liberals and the so-called ‘secular’ Bollywood entertainers continued peddling lies about it. Unhappy with how certain Bollywood personalities have been negatively reacting to the Government decision to amend the Citizenship Act, without even knowing the nitty-grittys of the Act, acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan has now come out to openly condemn their irrationality.

Though there are many such in the film fraternity who have been vociferously spreading false propaganda and indulging in fear-mongering after the centre announced that the CAA came into force, Priyadarshan particularly spoke about filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who he thinks uses social media to merely get noticed.

The filmmaker feels that the trend of lashing out at PM Modi and his most trusted aide is no more than an attention-seeking device and according to Priyadarshan, none are more prone to this habit than Anurag Kashyap.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“What does he get by making it a habit to lash out at the Prime Minister? He has one of the world’s most powerful medium to change the country’s mindset. Instead of expressing his criticism through the cinema of what he sees as the wrongdoings of the Governments, he uses social media to get noticed. And the cinema he makes, many think they are realistic. But according to me, they are nothing but excuses for sex and violence,” said the miffed filmmaker.

Explaining that cinema is a very powerful medium to communicate, the filmmaker says that it should be used responsibly. “Use the cinema to express what you want to. Make films that will reflect the country’s political reality. Do not jump into the prevalent practice of criticizing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah just to get written about. It’s sad, but all one has to do to hit the headlines is to hit out at these two,” said Priyadarshan, advising people like Anurag Kashyap to “shut their mouth”.

“I think people like Anurag Kashyap should just shut their mouth. Of course, it is everyone’s fundamental right to protest. But just lashing out at PM Modi and Amit Shah is not constructive criticism but a misuse of the freedom of expression that democracy offers us.”

A day after the Union home ministry said in a gazette notification that the Act under which persecuted minorities belonging to six non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from January 10, Bollywood entertainer Anurag Kashyap, who has a history of arrogant behaviour and peddling fake news, took to social media to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spread misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A desperate and abusive Anurag Kashyap resorted to attacking PM Modi personally by dragging his family. Kashyap asked not only asked PM Modi to show his paper and degree certificate but asked the Prime Minister to show documents related to his father and other members of the family.

Read- Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Shockingly, Anurag Kashyap, in a hurry to foul mouth PM Modi and the BJP, resorted to a misinformation campaign against the CAA. Through his tweet, Kashyap went on to imply that citizens of the country needed to submit documents to prove their citizenship after the CAA is notified, which is completely untrue. In fact, CAA does not even apply to Indian citizens, so there nothing in the act that requires citizens to show any document.

Moving ahead with the interview, Priyadarshan also talked about the much-spoken Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit, which was seen by many as PR stunt merely before the release of her movie Chhapaak. Priyadarshan said: “What have film people got to do with political issues? Do they even understand the nitty-gritty? How much did Deepika Padukone study the situation at JNU before visiting ?”

The angry filmmaker felt that film people should express their opinion, political or otherwise, only through cinema.