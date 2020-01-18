Sunday, January 19, 2020
‘Historian’ Ram Guha’s strident criticism of Rahul Gandhi triggers a meltdown for abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi

In a flurry of tweets, Swati vented out her frustration on Ram Guha’s stinging assessment of Rahul Gandhi by balancing out with her critical remarks for PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi today had an inconsolable meltdown following self-proclaimed “eminent” historian Ram Chandra Guha’s scathing remarks against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

In a sharp criticism of the Gandhi scion, Guha asserted that the Kerala state did a disastrous thing by electing the 5th generation dynast-Rahul Gandhi and that the Wayanad MP stands no chance against the “self-made” PM Modi. Extolling PM Modi, Guha said that Modi had 15 years of experience as a chief minister of state and is a hard-working and self-made politician.

Though Guha’s epiphany did not reveal anything that is not already known. His sharp criticism of Rahul Gandhi and mild approval of PM Modi’s credentials as an experienced leader was enough to trigger a meltdown for abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi for whom BJP’s meteoric rise in politics has been a cause of perpetual distress.

In a flurry of tweets, Swati vented out her frustration on Ram Guha’s stinging assessment of Rahul Gandhi by balancing out with her critical remarks for PM Modi. Displaying that she is still disconnected with the ground reality, Swati quoted Guha’s tweet to express utter disbelief over unswerving faith placed by people in PM Modi. “I still don’t understand how academics, policy makers and the media bought into the Modi myth,” a begrudging Swati tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, Swati issued another tweet accusing Ram Guha of being “disingenuous” for his castigatory statements for PM Modi.

However, Swati did not just stop there. Perhaps, sensing an urgency to restore the credibility of Rahul Gandhi, Swati dropped the semblance of subtlety and launched a frontal attack targeting Ram Guha. Quoting a tweet that mentioned Guha’s remark about Kerala doing a disastrous thing by electing Rahul, Swati opined that Guha was “sounding deranged” on the subject of Rahul Gandhi.

In a subsequent tweet, Swati, clearly ruffled by Guha’s deprecatory statements for Rahul Gandhi, went on to claim that Guha harbours hatred for the Gandhi scion and that he is acting at the behest of RSS as a “lightening rod” for the Sangh.

Meanwhile, after facing criticism from Congress-friendly media, Guha has been retweeting compliments he is getting for suggesting how Rahul Gandhi at the helm of affairs in Congress may actually be one of the main reasons PM Modi gets the popular vote.

