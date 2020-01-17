Six supporters of the Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI) have been arrested by the Bengaluru police on Friday in connection with an attack on a BJP-RSS supporter during the pro-CAA rally held in Bengaluru on December 22, 2019.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police: 6 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) supporters have been arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP-RSS supporter following a rally supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, on 22nd December 2019. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

According to reports, RSS worker-Varun was attacked by the assailants when he was returning after attending the rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 22, 2019. The culprits were identified following a thorough investigation by the Bengaluru police. The report states that identities of over 800 people were matched and cross-checked in order to establish the identity of the miscreants.

A case has been filed against the arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A Special Investigation Team is being constituted by Bengaluru police to handle this case.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Varun was stabbed with sharp weapons. He was admitted in hospital with a skull fracture and other injuries.

Speaking about the arrest, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao said, “There were 6 people belonging to SDPI who were tasked with the responsibility of carrying out attacks against the leaders supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. They were paid Rs 10000 by their handlers to create a commotion here. The Anti-Terror Unit will handle this case now.”

The Commissioner also added that the 6 SDPI supporters who were asked to create panic in the city had no contact with the Muslim community leaders in the city.

“We have CCTV footage and videos to back our claims. We will not let any terror module to operate here in Bengaluru. These guys used helmets to conceal their identity and mobile phones were recovered from them,” Rao said.

“Their objective was fuel panic during the pro CAA rally. All of them have been arrested. The investigation is underway to determine if there were others who supported these 6 SDPI supporters. We will not leave anyone. Their goal was to kill a Hindu leader, primarily Hindu activists. Stones were pelted during the rally too,” he added.

Times Now has stated citing sources that though the mastermind of the attack is yet to be identified, the police suspect that the attack was originally planned on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Varun was attacked because the attackers could not get close to Surya due to the presence of security personnel around him.