The self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ seem to be clueless on how to break the Modi juggernaut. From asinine lies that get busted within minutes to even supporting rampaging mobs rioting on the roads, the ‘liberals’ have tried everything. Every time the anti-Modi gang has tried to go hammer and tongs against this government, the narrative has often gone against them.

Right after 2014 Lok Sabha elections, that was termed as a TsuNaMo, the narrative that a humble ‘chaiwallah’ had risen to the rank of the democratically elected and beloved Prime Minister of India was at its peak. From a ‘chaiwallah’ to a man who won a thumping mandate from the people of India was no mean feat. One can understand how that narrative had hurt the Congress party from the fact that Mani Shankar Aiyer, right before the 2014 elections had lashed out at the Prime Minister by saying that he could sell tea at the Congress HQ but will not become the Prime Minister.

To decimate the narrative of the humble chaiwallah becoming the PM of the country, Congress did something that can only be considered a stupid stunt by a desperate party. In 2015, they filed an RTI with the government to check if there was any record of the Prime Minister being a tea-seller earlier.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: As Congress revoked Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension, here is a look back at controversial remarks by Congress leaders

Back then, Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla had filed an RTI application to find out if PM Modi had ever sold tea in his lifetime. Even to a layperson, the RTI was ridiculous considering that is not information the government might have. For example, even if today a man sells tea in the trains, it is unfathomable that he would actually be registered with the government as someone selling tea at a railway station.

The RTI was then taken and the usual suspects had claimed that PM Modi was lying about his humble background. Nobody bought into the charade, but the Congress and its friends in the media did try their best to put an end to the conversation about PM Modi’s humble beginnings by this RTI.

Today, a narrative that is hurting not just the Congress but its ideological allies who are standing by rioting mobs is that of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. Tukde Tukde Gang came to be a colloquial term used to refer to those who have often stood with elements who want to see India break up, or those who have actively worked towards it. One recalls the JNU event that was meant to commemorate terrorist Afzal Guru where ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah Inshallah’ slogans were raised. Those ‘tukde tukde’ slogans came to be the identity of the ‘tukde tukde gang’.

Read: Radical Left Congress: Where treason and ‘bharat tere tukde honge’ is acceptable, but free speech on Social Media is not

The term itself, the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ hurt Congress and its ideological allies. Every time someone was seen with Kanhaiya Kumar, he was called a part of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. Every time Rahul Gandhi pulled a stunt supporting the Naxals, the rioting mobs, the Left goons, he was called as the facilitator of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’.

Essentially, people found a phrase to define the people they despised for decades.

To counter that, an RTI was filed with the Ministry of Home Affairs. A less-known individual who fancies himself as an activist and threatens people at random with no concrete result filed an RTI with the MHA to find out if a “Tukde Tukde Gang” actually existed.

PEOPLE – IT’S OFFICIAL The Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying: “Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang.” Maanyavar is a liar. The “tukde tukde gang” does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah’s imagination. pic.twitter.com/yaUGjrqI4f — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 20, 2020

The response to the RTI, obviously said that the MHA had no information on any ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ considering it is not a ministry’s job to keep track of colloquial phrases. The asininity of this exercise did not stop Congress party workers, that include several self-proclaimed journalists from branding HM Amit Shah a ‘liar’ because he had used the term in the past.

“Home Ministry has no information concerning Tukde Tukde Gang” This is the official RTI Response. It proves that Tukde Tukde gang is an imaginary creation only meant for political benefits. Credits: @SaketGokhale pic.twitter.com/UwmBBx33Dq — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 20, 2020

Time to teach these foul-mouthed, riotous trolls a lesson … ‘Tukde-tukde’ is blown to bits https://t.co/sYlziD8scd — Sudeep Chakravarti (@chakraview) January 21, 2020

And it’s official . Home Ministry says it has no knowledge of the existence of a “Tukde tukde gang” in response to an RTI query. What about the ‘Khan Market gang?’ 😇 pic.twitter.com/GOEADESFYC — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) 20 January 2020

It’s official. In response to an RTI application, the union Home ministry says there’s nothing as “Tukde Tukde Gang”. The union Home Minister had just invented it as a political tool. His ministry had to clarify pic.twitter.com/rhJUrsAHji — Saikat Datta (saikatd@mstdn.social) (@saikatd) January 20, 2020

The fact that it is transparent stunt did not deter the ideological supporters of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ from calling Amit Shah a liar.

If anything, this only shows that the “liberals” are desperate at this point and they realise that the anti-CAA stunt is not working with the people.

Read: Khilafat 2.0: How Useful Idiots in the media and political parties were fooled by Jamia students associated with the ‘blood brother’ of a banned Radical Islamic outfit

The ‘Liberals’ have been supporting rampaging Muslim mobs and deeply anti-Hindu rhetoric during the anti-CAA protests in the hopes that they would be successful in painting the Prime Minister, yet again, as anti-Muslim. However, with the slogans like ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans being raised, that attempt has also fallen flat.

Whenever they deeply divisive agenda fails, the last resort of the ‘liberals’ seems to be to file an asinine RTI and hope that their agenda sticks.