Friday, January 31, 2020
Home Crime Missing woman from Meerut recovered from Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested, family alleges forced conversion attempt
CrimeNews Reports

Missing woman from Meerut recovered from Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested, family alleges forced conversion attempt

The family of the woman has alleged that it was an attempt to forcefully convert the woman into Islam. They have also expressed concerns over the accused taking the woman to Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests have been underway for over a month.

OpIndia Staff
Teacher missing from Meerut's partaker found in Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested
Representational Image, courtesy: CNN
Engagements297

A woman missing from Meerut’s Partapur area has finally been found by the police. The woman, a teacher in a school was missing from Saturday. As per reports, the police have arrested a man named Shahzad for the alleged kidnapping.

Interestingly, the search for the woman led the police to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the place where Muslims have been protestings against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month.

A man named Shahzad was arrested and the woman was recovered when Partapur police traced the accused Shahzad to Shaheen Bagh. After an initial inquiry and the woman’s statement, the police had arrested Shahzad.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The family members of the woman had filed a police complaint reporting her missing. They have alleged that Shahzad wanted to forcefully convert the woman into Islam.

Brahmapuri CO Chakrapani Tripathy, however, has stated that the police are yet to officially confirm whether it was a kidnapping. The woman had been sent for medical examination and was produced in court on Thursday 30 January.

The woman is a resident of a village near Partapur. The accused Shahzad is from Modinagar. The woman’s family members had alleged that Shahzad’s intentions behind taking her to Shaheen Bagh should be investigated. The arrest was made by Modinagar police and the accused was later handed over to the Partapur police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Meerut news, Meerut city, Meerut weather

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

Madhu NC, a bus conductor in Karnataka, clears UPSC main exam, hopes to crack interview in March

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,556FansLike
227,244FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com