A woman missing from Meerut’s Partapur area has finally been found by the police. The woman, a teacher in a school was missing from Saturday. As per reports, the police have arrested a man named Shahzad for the alleged kidnapping.

Interestingly, the search for the woman led the police to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the place where Muslims have been protestings against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month.

A man named Shahzad was arrested and the woman was recovered when Partapur police traced the accused Shahzad to Shaheen Bagh. After an initial inquiry and the woman’s statement, the police had arrested Shahzad.

The family members of the woman had filed a police complaint reporting her missing. They have alleged that Shahzad wanted to forcefully convert the woman into Islam.

Brahmapuri CO Chakrapani Tripathy, however, has stated that the police are yet to officially confirm whether it was a kidnapping. The woman had been sent for medical examination and was produced in court on Thursday 30 January.

The woman is a resident of a village near Partapur. The accused Shahzad is from Modinagar. The woman’s family members had alleged that Shahzad’s intentions behind taking her to Shaheen Bagh should be investigated. The arrest was made by Modinagar police and the accused was later handed over to the Partapur police.