Haseeb Ahmed, a Congress leader in UP has stated that he does not have any documents but his family has been staying in India for generations. As reported by ANI, he has also been pleading to his deceased ancestors to provide proof of his citizenship.

Haseeb Ahmed has also stated that if he is sent to a detention camp, he wants the remains of his ancestors to be sent there too.

To prove his point, the Congress leader visited a graveyard on 21 January with where his ancestors are reportedly buried. Haseeb was then photographed crying near some graves. He has stated that he is praying to his ancestors to prove his citizenship as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Haseeb Ahmad, Congress: We don’t have documents but we’ve been living in India since generations.We’re asking our ancestors to testify that we’re citizens of this country.We urge the govt that if we’re sent to detention camps then remains of our ancestors be kept there too.(21.1) https://t.co/CmvHfjbCtx pic.twitter.com/KfsvfHAe8J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2020

Haseeb Ahmed has a curious history with Congress party. Though he now claims not to have any documents, he has been a registered member of the party because, in 2018, he was reportedly suspended when his slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ were not liked by Prayagraj District Congress leader Anil Tiwari. Ahmed, along with two other Congress workers Mukund Tiwari and Jitendra Tiwari were expelled after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city. Ahmed was reported as the Youth Congress Pradesh Secretary.

Haseeb Ahmed has also been in the news earlier for his colourful and vibrant posters in support of Rahul and Priyanka.

One of his posters had depicted Congress leader Renuka Chaudhury as Draupadi and Rahul Gandhi was depicted as Lord Krishna saving her from being disrobed. Another poster read, “Maeeya ab rehti bimar, bhaiya par badh gaya bhar”(the mother is ill and the brother is stressed), asking for Priyanka Gandhi to become the candidate from Phoolpur.

Haseeb Ahmed and another Youth Congress leader named Shreesh Chandra Dubey had come up with a number of creative and colourful posters, allegedly irritating many senior Congress leaders with their creativity too.

It is not clear when the suspended Haseeb Ahmed was reinstated. It is also not clear how did a person who claims to have no documents to prove his citizenship managed to gain membership and official position at the Congress party in the first place.

It is also not clear why a so-called Congress leader would not read the CAA, which does not concern existing Indian citizens at all, and assume that his citizenship is under threat.