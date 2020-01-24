Friday, January 24, 2020
Home News Reports Congress 'poster man' Haseeb Ahmed in UP cries at a graveyard, prays buried ancestors to prove his citizenship
News ReportsPolitics

Congress ‘poster man’ Haseeb Ahmed in UP cries at a graveyard, prays buried ancestors to prove his citizenship

It is not clear why a so-called Congress leader would not read the CAA, which does not concern existing Indian citizens at all, and just assume that his citizenship is under threat.

OpIndia Staff
Haseeb Ahmed, Congress, image via ANI
Engagements44

Haseeb Ahmed, a Congress leader in UP has stated that he does not have any documents but his family has been staying in India for generations. As reported by ANI, he has also been pleading to his deceased ancestors to provide proof of his citizenship.

Haseeb Ahmed has also stated that if he is sent to a detention camp, he wants the remains of his ancestors to be sent there too.

To prove his point, the Congress leader visited a graveyard on 21 January with where his ancestors are reportedly buried. Haseeb was then photographed crying near some graves. He has stated that he is praying to his ancestors to prove his citizenship as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Haseeb Ahmed has a curious history with Congress party. Though he now claims not to have any documents, he has been a registered member of the party because, in 2018, he was reportedly suspended when his slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ were not liked by Prayagraj District Congress leader Anil Tiwari. Ahmed, along with two other Congress workers Mukund Tiwari and Jitendra Tiwari were expelled after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city. Ahmed was reported as the Youth Congress Pradesh Secretary.

Read: Suspended Congress leader accuses another Congress leader of having Maoists and ISIS links

Haseeb Ahmed has also been in the news earlier for his colourful and vibrant posters in support of Rahul and Priyanka.

Haseeb Ahmed’s poster

Congress election poster
The poster that was not at all liked by the Congress high command.

One of his posters had depicted Congress leader Renuka Chaudhury as Draupadi and Rahul Gandhi was depicted as Lord Krishna saving her from being disrobed. Another poster read, “Maeeya ab rehti bimar, bhaiya par badh gaya bhar”(the mother is ill and the brother is stressed), asking for Priyanka Gandhi to become the candidate from Phoolpur.

Haseeb Ahmed and another Youth Congress leader named Shreesh Chandra Dubey had come up with a number of creative and colourful posters, allegedly irritating many senior Congress leaders with their creativity too.

It is not clear when the suspended Haseeb Ahmed was reinstated. It is also not clear how did a person who claims to have no documents to prove his citizenship managed to gain membership and official position at the Congress party in the first place.

It is also not clear why a so-called Congress leader would not read the CAA, which does not concern existing Indian citizens at all, and assume that his citizenship is under threat.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:citizenship bill, citizenship meaning, citizenship act

Big Story

Former journalist declares views of owner of Healthzone ‘Islamophobia’, asks Muslims to boycott chain of gyms and beauty parlours

OpIndia Staff -
Former journalist declares views of owner of Healthzone 'Islamophobia', asks Muslims to boycott chain of gyms and beauty parlours
Irene Akbar, a former journalist at The Indian Express, is leading the charge against Sachin Sahni for his pro-CAA stand.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,607FansLike
223,817FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com