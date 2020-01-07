Tuesday, January 7, 2020
“I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks”: Zoho chief on ‘liberal’ bullies who attacked him for agreeing to attend an RSS function

Zoho Founder and CEO and Accenture India MD bullied on social media after they agree to be part of an RSS function. However, Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu was unperturbed by this onslaught of 'liberal' bullies.

OpIndia Staff
Accenture India MD Rama Ramachandran and Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu bullied for agreeing to attend RSS event in February
Founder and CEO of Indian software development company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu and Accenture MD and Head of Operations Chennai Rama Ramachandran were bullied on social media for being the chief guest and guest of honour at an RSS event which will be held in Chennai in February.

RSS function where Zoho founder and CEO is the chief guest

However, the corporate leaders were bullied on social media by self proclaimed leaders for agreeing to be part of the event.

People even threatened to boycott the products of Zoho.

Career bullies also joined in and questioned the organisations because their top executives were attending an RSS event.

However, Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu was unperturbed by this onslaught of ‘liberal’ bullies.

Taking to Twitter, Vembu said how he will not let his views get affected by Twitter attacks. “If you dislike which events I attend, please do what our conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates,” he said.

“Liberal” bullies then asked Zoho customers and employees to ‘do what their conscience dictates’, sending a veiled threat that if they would not toe the line, they’d face social boycott too.

This is not the first time the ‘liberals’ have bullied people for attending events organised by the RSS. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was on the receiving end of the fury when he attended an RSS event in 2018.

