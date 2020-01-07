Founder and CEO of Indian software development company Zoho, Sridhar Vembu and Accenture MD and Head of Operations Chennai Rama Ramachandran were bullied on social media for being the chief guest and guest of honour at an RSS event which will be held in Chennai in February.

However, the corporate leaders were bullied on social media by self proclaimed leaders for agreeing to be part of the event.

Hello @Accenture, why is your India MD at a function of a religious extremist paramilitary group that seeks to target minorities and has been responsible for the most brutal acts of violence the country has seen? pic.twitter.com/Be0m16rZM9 — Yeh Log ! (@yehlog) January 6, 2020

People even threatened to boycott the products of Zoho.

Hey @zoho, I’ve been a consistent supporter and promoter of your company for past 4 years. Unfortunately, since your CEO has decided to support traitors who are interested in burning down this country. I’ll be moving my business to @GoogleIndia and @MicrosoftIndia this month. https://t.co/F6i2hxqs2n — Ladak 🌏 (@NevaStopXplorin) January 6, 2020

Career bullies also joined in and questioned the organisations because their top executives were attending an RSS event.

However, Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu was unperturbed by this onslaught of ‘liberal’ bullies.

I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Vembu said how he will not let his views get affected by Twitter attacks. “If you dislike which events I attend, please do what our conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates,” he said.

“Liberal” bullies then asked Zoho customers and employees to ‘do what their conscience dictates’, sending a veiled threat that if they would not toe the line, they’d face social boycott too.

If you’re a @zoho employee or customer, do what your conscience dictates. https://t.co/KD1jnyrl9Z — Nikhil Pahwa , https://mstdn.social/@nixxin (@nixxin) January 6, 2020

This is not the first time the ‘liberals’ have bullied people for attending events organised by the RSS. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was on the receiving end of the fury when he attended an RSS event in 2018.