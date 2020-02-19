The intelligence agencies have revealed that the Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom from the Labour Party, Debbie Abrahams, was in contact with an ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI). The agencies suspect JKSDMI to be an ISI-funded organisation. The revelation came after Debbie was deported after arriving in India as her visa was already cancelled by Indian authorities.

#Breaking | TIMES NOW newsbreak explodes.

Pak proxies exposed. Intel sources reveal sensational details of UK MP’s link to Pak ISI ‘unearthed’. TIMES NOW’s Pradeep with details. pic.twitter.com/om19BqsUpy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 19, 2020

According to the intelligence agencies, Hussain was in touch with Debbie on many occasions and the Pakistani spy agency has been financially supporting activities of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, led by Debbie.

The intelligence agencies believed that ISI had planned to use Debbie’s India trip for propaganda purposes by claiming that she met with disgruntled Kashmiris who were victimised by the Indian state. Debbie is currently on a visit to Pakistan with one of her staff members- Harpreet Uppal. The agencies claim that Debbie’s Pakistan visit, her travel and stay arrangement, logistics and other support is allegedly done by the Pakistani government.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Debbie has been vocally critical of India’s move to abrogate Article 370 in August last year and had written letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and India’s High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam raising concern over “additional deployment of 8,000 troops in India occupied Kashmir”.

In Septemeber 2019, Debbie along with several other British Parliamentarians presented the JKSDMI Kashmir Petition in London where its chairman Raja Najabat Hussain was also present. Debbie also met with leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter who had reportedly asked her to intervene by visiting both sides of Kashmir and stopping the alleged human rights violations of Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir. Debbie had reputedly assured them her personal support as well as of her group for self-determination of Kashmiris. Hussain had allegedly expressed his gratitude to Debbie for working with the JKSDMI team.

Read- As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

Earlier, Debbie was denied entry to India by the government after her e-visa was cancelled. However, the British MP feigned victimhood over the rejection of her visa, saying she was not allowed to visit India for “standing up for the rights of Kashmiris”. According to the authorities, Debbie was informed of the cancellation of her e-visa well ahead of her journey. “She was informed of the revocation on Friday. The status of her e-visa communicated to her clearly says ‘rejected’. She can apply at the nearest Indian mission or apply online for a regular visa”, said the government officials, as per reports.

Debbie took to Twitter to peddle her victimhood, saying she was surprised and shocked that the Indian government has denied her the visa. Although initially she was claiming that she was deported despite having a valid visa, later she had agreed that her visa was revoked, and questioned why it was done. She had also asked why she was not issued a visa-on-arrival, even though India does not extend this facility to UK citizens. Citizens of only Japan, South Korea and UAE are eligible for visa on arrival in India, all other foreigners must come to India with a prior valid visa.

However, the government sources claim that Debbie’s independent criticism was not the sole reason behind denying her the visa. They stated that the reports from the intel agencies suggesting Debbie operating in cahoots with the ISI posed a serious national security concern to the country and therefore she was denied the visa.