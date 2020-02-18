Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home News Reports As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow
Government and PolicyNews Reports

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

The British MP also took to outrage on Twitter. She claimed that her visa was 'revoked' after it was granted. However, government sources have stated that the MP's visa was rejected and she was informed about her rejected visa on Friday itself, before her journey.

OpIndia Staff
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
British Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams, image via Khaleej Times
Engagements1456

Debbie Abrahams, a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom from the Labour Party, has been denied entry to India by the government after her e-visa was cancelled. She chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir (AAPGK) and has been critical of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in August last year.

Her aide, Harpreet Upal, told the Associated Press that her ‘valid Indian Visa’ was rejected. She had flown to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday morning.

The Oldham East & Saddleworth MP had claimed that the India government she learned upon her arrival at the IGI Airport in Delhi that her visa ‘had been revoked’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The British MP also took to outrage on Twitter. She claimed that her visa was ‘revoked’ after it was granted. She also claimed that it was done deliberately because she had been critical of the Indian government ‘over Kashmir human rights issue’.

A lot of Indian ‘secular liberals’ were also outraged over the fact that the British MP was denied entry to India.

Debbie Abrahams’ claims have been very dramatic too. She had claimed that she was ‘treated like a criminal’ and was taken to a ‘deportee cell’. Reports quoting her had also stated that she was told about the cancellation of her visa only when she landed at Delhi airport.

British state broadcaster BBC had even claimed that Abrahams’ visa was rejected when she landed in Delhi.

However, Indian government officials have rejected the claims made by the British MP. An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP’s claims of ‘being treated like a criminal’ were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.

The government has also stated that Abrahams was informed of the cancellation of her e-visa well ahead of her journey. “She was informed of the revocation on Friday. The status of her e-visa communicated to her clearly says ‘rejected’. She can apply at the nearest Indian mission or apply online for a regular visa”, said the government officials, as per the India Today report.

Read: India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

The MP was also given consular access to the British High Commission in India. “We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why Deborah Abrahams MP was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport,” a British High Commission official was quoted in the same report.

The MP, however, is still playing victimhood over not being allowed entry into India.  She has rejected the reports of her visa rejection. She has also claimed that she did not know about her visa rejection.

She is also denying that she received communication over the rejection of her visa. The thing is, even if she claims ignorance of her e-visa being rejected, she cannot enter a sovereign nation without a valid visa. It is not understandable whether the British MP is under the illusion of some colonial privilege that she thinks enables her to enter into a sovereign nation’s territory without a valid visa.

The claims of victimhood for ‘standing up for Kashmir human rights’ also sound hollow. India has not stopped her from voicing her opinion or doing her politics in any way. But the entry into a sovereign nation is entirely the government’s prerogative and it is not clear on what basis the British MP is trying to assert her right to enter India without valid documents.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:British MP denied visa, British MP visa rejected, british mp deported from India

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -

Ramon Magsaysay Award: Established by two CIA linked American organisations in memory of a CIA groomed Philippines president

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com