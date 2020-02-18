Debbie Abrahams, a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom from the Labour Party, has been denied entry to India by the government after her e-visa was cancelled. She chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir (AAPGK) and has been critical of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in August last year.

Her aide, Harpreet Upal, told the Associated Press that her ‘valid Indian Visa’ was rejected. She had flown to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday morning.

The Oldham East & Saddleworth MP had claimed that the India government she learned upon her arrival at the IGI Airport in Delhi that her visa ‘had been revoked’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The British MP also took to outrage on Twitter. She claimed that her visa was ‘revoked’ after it was granted. She also claimed that it was done deliberately because she had been critical of the Indian government ‘over Kashmir human rights issue’.

Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues? https://t.co/aNhvFpc10D — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 17, 2020

A lot of Indian ‘secular liberals’ were also outraged over the fact that the British MP was denied entry to India.

British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir was denied entry by officials on Monday after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Petty, vindictive regimehttps://t.co/DmGT1D0z8U — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 17, 2020

British MP Who Criticised Govt on J&K Stopped At Airport: conduct really unworthy of a democracy &guaranteed to give us a far worse press than if she had been admitted. Govt claims situation is normal in Kashmir. Why is the govt then so scared of critics? https://t.co/echopHaSru — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 17, 2020

Debbie Abrahams’ claims have been very dramatic too. She had claimed that she was ‘treated like a criminal’ and was taken to a ‘deportee cell’. Reports quoting her had also stated that she was told about the cancellation of her visa only when she landed at Delhi airport.

British state broadcaster BBC had even claimed that Abrahams’ visa was rejected when she landed in Delhi.

Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams says she’s been “treated like a criminal” and deported by Indian immigration officials. Her e-visa was rejected when she arrived in Delhi today.

She’s been critical of the Indian Government’s conduct in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/JXzlIUXvs4 — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) February 17, 2020

However, Indian government officials have rejected the claims made by the British MP. An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP’s claims of ‘being treated like a criminal’ were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.

The government has also stated that Abrahams was informed of the cancellation of her e-visa well ahead of her journey. “She was informed of the revocation on Friday. The status of her e-visa communicated to her clearly says ‘rejected’. She can apply at the nearest Indian mission or apply online for a regular visa”, said the government officials, as per the India Today report.

Read: India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

The MP was also given consular access to the British High Commission in India. “We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why Deborah Abrahams MP was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport,” a British High Commission official was quoted in the same report.

The MP, however, is still playing victimhood over not being allowed entry into India. She has rejected the reports of her visa rejection. She has also claimed that she did not know about her visa rejection.

I’m sorry but that just is not the reality https://t.co/ayxfLAGQMM — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 17, 2020

She is also denying that she received communication over the rejection of her visa. The thing is, even if she claims ignorance of her e-visa being rejected, she cannot enter a sovereign nation without a valid visa. It is not understandable whether the British MP is under the illusion of some colonial privilege that she thinks enables her to enter into a sovereign nation’s territory without a valid visa.

The claims of victimhood for ‘standing up for Kashmir human rights’ also sound hollow. India has not stopped her from voicing her opinion or doing her politics in any way. But the entry into a sovereign nation is entirely the government’s prerogative and it is not clear on what basis the British MP is trying to assert her right to enter India without valid documents.