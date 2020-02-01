Pakistani student lashes out on his government for abandoning them as Coronavirus epidemic hits China.

While India continues with its operation to safely evacuate its citizens from Coronavirus hit China, Pakistanis remain stuck at Coronavirus hit China as Pakistan refused to evacuate their citizens stranded in Wuhan, as an “act of solidarity” towards their ally China.

A heartbreakingly tragic video has emerged in which a Pakistani student shames Pakistani authorities for their apathy towards them as he watches Indian students boarding a bus sent by the Indian embassy. The bus would carry these Indian students to the airport from where they would be airlifted to India.

Really sad. A Pakistani student in #Wuhan watching his Indian counterparts being evacuated. The students have been left to their fate by #Pakistan government. #coronarovirus pic.twitter.com/OT3kmDyT7I — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) February 1, 2020

In the video shared by journalist associated with The Print, many people can be seen boarding a bus. The man speaking in the video introduces himself as a Pakistani student. He says that the bus, seen in the video has been sent by the Indian Embassy to safely carry the Indian students stuck in Wuhan, China to the airport from where they would be heading to their country by the aircraft sent by the Indian government to evacuate its citizens stranded there.

He furthers that even the Bangladeshi citizens would also be evacuated by their government. He says that it is only us, Pakistanis, who are stuck here as our government does not care for their citizens stranded in China. Angrily he says that Pakistani government are not concerned about our well being -whether we live or we die or get infected, they have said that they are not concerned, the student is heard saying. They will neither evacuate us nor provide us with any facility, says the disturbed student.

He ends by saying “shame on you Pakistan government… learn something from India, learn how they care about their citizens”.

Another 800 Pakistani nationals are stuck in Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak. Reportedly, the Pakistani government has snubbed its own citizens to show “solidarity” with China. The Pakistan Government is of the view that China is equipped with the requisite technology to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India had yesterday evacuated over 300 citizens who were stranded in Wuhan after the virus outbreak. A special Air India flight was sent by the government and the Army was tasked with constructing an extensive and well-equipped quarantine facility in Manesar to house the people returning from Wuhan. Though none of them is said to be infected, they will be kept under observation for 2 weeks at the centre.