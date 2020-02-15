Widening rift in Madhya Pradesh congress as Scindia and CM Kamal Nath exchange barbs: Here is what happened

The longstanding infighting within the Madhya Pradesh Congress is now out in the open as senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has now threatened to hit the streets if the Kamal Nath-led government fails to deliver on promises it made during the assembly elections.

Reportedly, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been sidelined by the party, has now launched a rebellion against Kamal Nath as he warned the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of agitation against the Congress government, pushing the party into further discomfort.

Addressing a rally at Kudila village near Prithvipur, Scindia said that he will hit the streets if the party’s manifesto is not fulfilled in the state. Scindia made these promises as he expressed solidarity with contract teachers, who are agitating against the state government demanding regularisation.

‘Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it does not come, don’t worry I will become your shield and sword…That manifesto is our sacred text. Have patience. If all the promises are not fulfilled, do not think you all are alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets along with you”, Scindia was quoted as saying.

Scindia’s threats to Chief Minister Kamal Nath comes after Madhya Pradesh Congress government admitted its own failure to deliver the tall promises of farm loan waiver made by their supremo Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly elections campaign in 2018.

Govind Singh, the General Administration Minister in Kamal Nath’s cabinet had even asked people to forgive them for failing to fulfil Rahul Gandhi’s promise of farm loan waivers and apologised for the same.

Ahead of assembly elections, the Congress party, and its former President Rahul Gandhi specifically, had repeatedly promised that farmer loan waivers will be granted to all farmers within 10 days of Congress coming to power.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM has hit back at Jyotiraditya Scindia for his remark, saying the election manifesto talked about the work the government will undertake over the period of five years, not months.

“Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which is not completed yet,” Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday.

The rift between Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Scindia had emerged after the latter was overlooked for the post of the Chief Minister. Ever since then, Scindia has been forefront at criticising the Kamal Nath-led MP government, causing embarrassment to the Congress party.

Scindia had also engaged in a war of words with Kamal Nath over the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. The tussle over the party chief’s post made headlines last year after Scindia openly supported the Modi government’s historic move of ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, contrary to the official stand of the Congress party on the matter.

In September last year, Scindia had openly spoken out against Kamal Nath and said that the Chief Minister should stop outside interference within the government.