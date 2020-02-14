Admitting to Madhya Pradesh Congress government’s failure in delivering the tall promises of farm loan waiver made by their supremo Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly elections campaign in 2018, Govind Singh, the General Administration Minister in Kamal Nath’s cabinet apologised while speaking at a government function.

According to a Times Now report, the minister said: “Forgive us, we couldn’t fulfil our leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to waive off farmers’ loan up to ₹2 lakh withing ten days of forming government in the state,” furthering that they were unable to fulfil the promise in time due to financial constraints.

However, in order to justify their inadequacy, the minister pinned the blame on the previous BJP government for leaving the state in huge debts.

“Financial situation of the state is not well, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left the state in huge debts,” he said while speaking at a government function here.

Last year in September, Congress minister Digvijay Singh’s younger brother Lakshman Singh had also conceded that Rahul Gandhi’s fraud promises of farm-loan waivers were nothing but a mere gimmick to con poor farmers to vote for Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress loyalist had then capitulated that it was a mistake on Rahul Gandhi’s part to promise a complete loan waiver within 10 days if voted to power.

Notably ahead of assembly elections, the Congress party, and its former President Rahul Gandhi specifically, had repeatedly promised that farmer loan waivers will be granted to all farmers within 10 days of Congress coming to power. In fact, Rahul Gandhi has touted this as one of his achievements through the campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This statement coming from a Congress MLA is not surprising since there are other loyalists who have in the past reiterated the same uncertainty. In the month of May last year, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also conceded that Congress ex-president’s promise was nothing but a sham, considering he too accepted then that a complete loan waiver for farmers is not possible in 10 days because nobody has a magic wand.

In fact, there have been several incidents in the past that prove the failure of the Congress government to deliver on its much-touted promise. In February distressed farmers in Madhya Pradesh had threatened ‘mass suicide’ over fake loans in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress party with their misadventures and the politics of farm loan waivers seems to be in the middle of a severe crisis, as recently, yet another farmer in the state of Madhya Pradesh was reportedly deceived by the Kamal Nath led Congress government after just Rs.13 was set to be waived-off against a loan of Rs. 24,000.

Kamal Nath government’s inadequacy to keep up the big promises of loan-waivers made at the time of wooing people to garner votes before the state election has already taken three lives of farmers in Madhya Pradesh. Along with these deaths, many farmers across the state who had taken the loan from banks before 31 st March 2018 and that of more than Rs 1 lakh, have reportedly got loan waiver benefit of mere Rs 25-30.

In fact, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also accused the Congress of blatantly lying and deceiving the poor farmers of Madhya Pradesh calling the schemes promised by Congress is a major sham.