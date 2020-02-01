DCP Delhi police took to Twitter to expose the lie being peddled by ‘activist’ Saket Gokhale that Delhi Police had granted him permission to hold a rally chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.”

Calling the claims baseless and false the DCP New Delhi said: “It is hereby clarified that no permission to hold a protest on 02.02.2020 has been given to Sh.Saket Gokhale. A copy of his request letter is being circulated in the social media as permission, which is not the case.

It is hereby clarified that no permission to hold a protest on 02.02.2020 has been given to Sh.Saket Gokhale. A copy of his request letter is being circulated in the social media as permission, which is not the case. @DelhiPolice — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) February 1, 2020

Saket Gokhale, a less-known individual who fancies himself as an activist and threatens people at random with no concrete result, took to Twitter to share a copy of his application to the Delhi police seeking permission for a rally and claimed that he has been granted permission by the Delhi police to hold the rally.

Posting the letter he had sent the police on January 28 to seek permission for such a rally Gokhale said on Twitter: “The @DelhiPolice has, shockingly, granted me permission to hold a rally chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.” The permission was given to me today when I visited Parliament St. Police Station. This chant now, it seems, has state sanction.”

Minutes later, he concocted another lie saying that the police had informed him that the slogan would be “problematic” in view of the ongoing Model Code of Conduct and that he had been “requested” to move the protest to after 8th February”.

As one can see in his Tweet that the picture attached is that of a reminder notice to the Delhi police written by Saket to seek permission. Nowhere has he shared any kind of approval letter which would validate his claims. His letter had only a seal acknowleding the receipt of the same by police, which is a routine practice, and nowhere it is mentioned that police had granted the approval as sought in the application. An acknowledgement of receipt of an application does not mean that the application has been granted, which Saket tried to imply.

Several media houses fell for Saket Gokhale’s dubious claim and reported that Delhi police has granted Saket Gokhale the permission to carry out the rally to chant “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko.” This included left-wing propaganda site The Wire, Congress mouthpiece National Herald, even financial portal Moneycontrol. The Wire reported that Delhi Police had given the permission but later backtracked, despite the fact that there is not evidence to support Saket’s claim’

‘Activist’ Saket Thakur was attempting to mock the ruling government as the ‘left-liberals’ think that MoS Finance Anurag Thakur had provoked the crowd in Delhi by using this jargon during a rally.

In fact, the ‘journalists’ had pointed their fingers at MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and held him for responsible for the incident after a person brandished his gun at the Shaheen Bagh protests.