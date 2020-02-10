Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports First Indian coronavirus patient recovering and stable, tests show negative results
News Reports

First Indian coronavirus patient recovering and stable, tests show negative results

A senior doctor from Thrissur medical college and hospital said that the doctors are waiting for yet another test result following which she can go home.

OpIndia Staff
First patient from corona virus is recovering. picture courtesy: hindustan times
Engagements181

The student from Thrissur who was studying in Wuhan and tested positive for coronavirus is now on the path to recovery. As per the doctors of Thrissur Medical College and Hospital, her fifth sample was tested negative and they are awaiting the sixth report, after which she’ll be eligible to go home.

A senior doctor from Thrissur medical college and hospital said that the doctors are waiting for yet another test result following which she can go home. He said, “We have nursed her back to life. We can say she is completely recovered. To doubly ensure this, we are awaiting another result after which she can go home and can be quarantined there for another two weeks or so”.

Claiming that her medical background helped her to recover, the officials of the health ministry also said that the two other patients were also on the road to recovery. The two others are undergoing treatment in Kasaragod and Alappuzha.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Earlier this month the state of Kerala had declared a novel Coronavirus epidemic as a state calamity after the medical authorities had confirmed three coronavirus cases. Although she assured that the announcement was not to scare people.

At the moment there are around 3,252 people who are under observation, of which 3,218 are under home quarantine. Fifteen students who came back two days ago after being stranded in an airport in China for three days were also discharged from the hospital the very next day after they weren’t showing any sign.

Meanwhile, besides intensifying surveillance at the airports, the central government has temporarily suspended visas for Chinese residents and already evacuated hundreds of Indians from Wuhan.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:coronavirus kerala, coronavirus updates, coronavirus india

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com