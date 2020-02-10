First Indian coronavirus patient recovering and stable, tests show negative results

The student from Thrissur who was studying in Wuhan and tested positive for coronavirus is now on the path to recovery. As per the doctors of Thrissur Medical College and Hospital, her fifth sample was tested negative and they are awaiting the sixth report, after which she’ll be eligible to go home.

A senior doctor from Thrissur medical college and hospital said that the doctors are waiting for yet another test result following which she can go home. He said, “We have nursed her back to life. We can say she is completely recovered. To doubly ensure this, we are awaiting another result after which she can go home and can be quarantined there for another two weeks or so”.

Claiming that her medical background helped her to recover, the officials of the health ministry also said that the two other patients were also on the road to recovery. The two others are undergoing treatment in Kasaragod and Alappuzha.

Earlier this month the state of Kerala had declared a novel Coronavirus epidemic as a state calamity after the medical authorities had confirmed three coronavirus cases. Although she assured that the announcement was not to scare people.

At the moment there are around 3,252 people who are under observation, of which 3,218 are under home quarantine. Fifteen students who came back two days ago after being stranded in an airport in China for three days were also discharged from the hospital the very next day after they weren’t showing any sign.

Meanwhile, besides intensifying surveillance at the airports, the central government has temporarily suspended visas for Chinese residents and already evacuated hundreds of Indians from Wuhan.