Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus effect: As China market struggles amidst the outbreak, global buyers find an alternative in India
News Reports

Coronavirus effect: As China market struggles amidst the outbreak, global buyers find an alternative in India

Global players may turn to India as an alternative as businesses take a hit amidst coronavirus outbreak in China.

OpIndia Staff
The Cevisama conference in Spain
Engagements602

Due to the Coronavirus hitting China, global buyers are looking at India to replace China as the primary supplier of goods such as ceramics, homeware, fashion and lifestyle goods, textiles, engineering goods and furniture, according to a report by The Economic Times.

As per the report, there has been an increase in inquiry from the buyers from the US and European countries. Rakesh Kumar, Director General, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts told ET that those who were earlier sourcing from China are now exploring India as an alternate to meet the demands.

Due to China’s situation, Indian companies have received more interest in the ongoing Cevisama ceramics fair which is taking place in Spain. A Delhi based exporter told ET that this situation can give Indian companies a head start. Apart from this, labour-intensive industries like garments may also get boost in India due to the situation in China.

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, the coronavirus outbreak may also lead to losses in India’s trade and commerce. Indian leather industry, which is heavily dependent on Chinese market, may take a hit. In the wake of the situation with Coronavirus, the feeling is that the supply chain will get hit massively.

Rafeeque Ahmed, chairman of Chennai-based Farida Group, which is one of India’s largest shoe manufacturers and exporters feels that markets will not easily switch over suppliers and orders. Instead of India, there is likelihood that Vietnam and Cambodia will be more attractive over India, he told ET.

Earlier, we had reported how the Coronavirus has affected the Surat diamond business was as Hong Kong is in lock down for two months. Therefore, it depends upon how the global markets go around as the year progresses.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com