On Sunday morning, a group of people hit the streets against the 24/7 sit-in protest against CAA in Shaheen Bagh that is going on for the past 50 days. They raised demands to open the road that has been blocked by the protestors after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by the Parliament. They have asked the protestors to vacate the road and shift to Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar instead.

Delhi: DCP Chinmay Biswas is present at the spot, where people are holding a protest against the Shaheen Bagh protest over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. https://t.co/NweeAm3ToM — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

These people have now sat on a protest against the Shaheen Bagh protestors, just 300 metres away from them. They have warned that they will not move until the road is vacated. Amidst chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Jai Shree Ram”, “Vande Matram” and “Khali Karao Shaheen Bagh wallo ko”, a protestor said that people are facing inconveniences because of the road blockade.

Another protestor contended, “They are stopping ambulances from passing by. If it is their right to block roads, then, we can too block this road. We will see what happens to Delhi then.”

Day 50 of the Shaheen Bagh blockade. Another protest march begins in Shaheen Bagh demanding the area to be vacated. Security has been stepped up. Mohit Bhatt reporting LIVE from Shaheen Bagh. pic.twitter.com/C2yKkjmWJG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 2, 2020

Another protestor complained that children are unable to reach school on time and people are being fired from jobs because of the delay caused due to the road blockade.

However, they made it clear that they are not against the demonstration being carried out by the anti-CAA protestors but want them to relocate to some other place, preferably Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar.

They were also joined by several people from adjoining areas of Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Ballabgarh etc. As per reports, these people are associated with various organizations such as Bajrang Dal, Gau Raksha Samiti and Bajrang Akhara Samiti.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday had alleged that the BJP was planning “something big” on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh. He had also assured that he had evidence to corroborate his claims.

The senior police officials tried to pacify the crowd but it was in vain. The security provisions have now been stepped up, keeping in mind the new developments. On Saturday, a gunman by the name of Kapil Gujjar had fired three shots in the air after being frustrated with long traffic hauls at Shaheen Bagh. Another man named Mohammad Luqman, allegedly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, was seen brandishing a gun as well.