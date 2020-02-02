Kapil Gujjar, who shot at Shaheen Bagh protestors, formally arrested

The man named Kapil Gujjar, who open-fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, has formally been arrested by the police. The alleged shooter who is a resident of East Delhi has been booked under Section 336 (Endangering the life and personal safety of others) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

#Breaking | Shaheen Bagh shooter formally arrested & booked under Section 336 & 506 of the IPC. More details by TIMES NOW’s Kangana. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/orso8JXb49 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 2, 2020

Kapil had fired three bullets from his country-made gun but none was harmed. Soon, he was overpowered by the police and taken into custody. Investigations have revealed that the accused was miffed over long traffic jams caused due to the Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, accompanied by road blockades. On being nabbed by the police, he announced, “Hamare desh me kisi aur ki nahi chalegi, bas Hinduon ki chalegi (Only the writ of Hindus shall run in India, no one else’s).”

The police had recovered two used cartridges. Chinmoy Biswal, the DCP of Delhi’s South-East district have appealed to the Anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh to allow the vehicular traffic to run smoothly. He had urged them to move to a “safer place” where they can continue their protest peacefully and the police can provide them protection.

The shooting at Shaheen Bagh marks the third incident in a row where a man open fired on the Anti-CAA protestors. Earlier, Mohammad Luqman, allegedly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, was seen wielding a gun at Shaheen Bagh over long traffic hauls. On January 30, a man had fired at a CAA protest rally using a country made gun at Jamia area, injuring one person.