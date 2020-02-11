Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Delhi Elections: NOTA polls more than Communist parties, manages to get only 0.03 percent of votes

As per Election Commission data, the CPI is getting a vote share of 0.02 per cent and the CPM is getting a vote share of 0.01 per cent.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image, Courtesy: India.com
In a major embarrassment to left-parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPM) have only managed to get a vote share of 0.03 per cent in the Delhi Assembly results.

The vote share of Communist Parties (Election Commission).

Interestingly, the voters of Delhi have given more preference to NOTA or None Of The Above rather than voting for left-wing parties like CPI and CPM.

Meanwhile, AAP has managed to get a vote share of 53.54 per cent and the NDA is coming second with a vote share of 40 per cent. The Congress’ vote share has slumped to 4.29 per cent.

