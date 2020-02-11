In a major embarrassment to left-parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPM) have only managed to get a vote share of 0.03 per cent in the Delhi Assembly results.

As per Election Commission data, the CPI is getting a vote share of 0.02 per cent and the CPM is getting a vote share of 0.01 per cent.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, the voters of Delhi have given more preference to NOTA or None Of The Above rather than voting for left-wing parties like CPI and CPM.

Meanwhile, AAP has managed to get a vote share of 53.54 per cent and the NDA is coming second with a vote share of 40 per cent. The Congress’ vote share has slumped to 4.29 per cent.