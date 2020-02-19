Two Delhi politicians were killed in a gruesome road accident in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place near Kanpur on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday (February 17, 2020) in which a total of 6 people were killed. Surjeet Singh and Vikram were amongst the politicians who had fought the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. Surjeet fought as an independent candidate against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party strongman Manish Sisodia.

According to the reports, Surjeet, the founder of a Delhi-based Sai temple, went to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh with his companions on Sunday to attend a wedding function. The following day, after concluding his meeting with a UP minister, when he was returning to Delhi by car at night, his car was hit by a Bihar roadways bus. 6 people were killed in the collision as the driver of the Volvo bus fell asleep, lost control of the bus which crossed the road divider and rammed into Surjeet’s Toyota Fortuner SUV which was coming from the opposite side.

Among the 6 killed, 4 were travelling in the car, while two were on the bus, including the driver. 15 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident. The Volvo bus was a private bus attached to Bihar State Road Transport Corporation, which was going to Muzaffarpur district.

Surjeet had fought elections against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Manish Sisodia, who fought from Patparganj, barely scraped through the victory in the Delhi Assembly elections with the winning margin just over 3000 votes. Independent candidate Surjeet, however, managed to get a paltry 215 votes only. Another deceased Vikram had contested from Trilokpuri assembly constituency. He had floated a new political party- Janashakti Party (National) and fought on its ticket. However, he too couldn’t enthuse the voters to vote for him. Vikram only managed to get a meagre 259 votes. Aam Aadmi Party won this seat and BJP candidate Kiran finished second.

Surjeet Singh was a former corporator from Bahujan Samaj Party from Mayur Vihar, Delhi. He is survived by his mother, two wives, three children and three brothers. Surjeet left the BSP and joined the BJP in the Delhi Municipal Corporation election 2017. He was in a continuous association with the BJP but because he was denied an election ticket, he had filed his nomination for the Delhi elections as an independent candidate.