The out on bail son of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Harris, Mohammad Nalapad, has reportedly injured four people on a Bengaluru road on Sunday when he rammed his high-end luxury car into other vehicles. He immediately got off his car and allegedly fled the accident spot.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have now issued a notice asking him to appear for questioning at the earliest. “If he fails to appear for questioning, he will be arrested,” said an official.

Mohammad Nalapad is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder in 2018, where he had brutally assaulted and injured a man at a pub.

Bengaluru @AddlCPTraffic confirms that it was Mohammad Nalapad, son of Congress MLA NA Harris, who had rammed his Bentley into a bike & auto near Mekhri circle & fled, two days ago. Says summoned for questioning. He is out on bail in a serious criminal case. #Karnataka — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) February 11, 2020

Bangalore traffic police have reportedly confirmed that it was Mohammad Nalapad who had rammed his Bently into a bike and an auto near Mekhri Circle and had fled the spot.

In the incident which took place near Mekhri Circle on February 9, the Congress MLA son, Nalapad was rash driving his Bentley car when he went and hit a biker and an autorickshaw, injuring four people. The biker has suffered a fracture in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Nalapad was at the wheel and was driving rashly. He fled from the scene after the accident, leaving the car behind. A day later, his gunman appeared before the police claiming responsibility for the accident, telling them he was the one behind the car.

Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police said, “A man named Balakrishna came to surrender as the one who was driving the car. The investigation has, however, showed that it was Nalapad who was driving when he met with the accident. The investigating officer has issued him a notice to appear before the police.”

Mohammad Nalapad was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly thrashed a businessman’s son at a pub. He is now out on conditional bail facing several serious criminal charges.

As per reports, the son of a Congress MLA had not only thrashed the 24-year-old Vidwath in 2018 but allegedly followed the victim and asked him to ‘kiss his feet and say sorry’, which the victim refused to do. Irked by this, Nalapad had allegedly hit the victim again causing him severe injuries. Vidwath was taken to the hospital in a semi-conscious state. The brother of the victim had then alleged that his family and friends had to face Nalapad’s goons as they barged into the hospital with his bouncers and beat up his brother as well.

As his son failed to secure bail after allegedly thrashing a 24-year-old Vidwath, the Congress MLA, in a bid to dismiss the claims of the victim, had allegedly leaked confidential medical reports of the victim through a Facebook post.

Following his conduct, Mohammad Nalapad who was then the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress was expelled from the party for 6 years.