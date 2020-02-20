The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi government requesting him to “expedite” the process of grant of sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, radical Islamist Umar Khalid and others in a sedition case.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police has asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to clear their pending request for prosecuting controversial ultra-left wing leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with JNU sedition case.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, in a letter said, “It is requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for the offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC.”

The request by the Delhi police comes after AAP government in Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal, who brands himself ‘Kattar Deshbhakt’ has been reluctant to give green signal for prosecuting the ‘tukde tukde gang’ members in the JNU sedition case.

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has repeatedly rejected Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others who have been accused of raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus on February 9, 2016.

In January 2019, the Delhi Police Special Cell had submitted a 1200-page charge-sheet in the case. The JNU sedition case has seen no proceeding so far due to the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to give nod for prosecution.

Shockingly, the Arvind Kejriwal government is of the view that the accused had ‘no intention’ of inciting violence and did not raise such slogans during the march. The Delhi government has found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court had asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak had also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar.

The court passed the directions after police submitted that permission to prosecute Kumar and others has not been granted yet and the letter requesting sanction is pending with the Delhi government.