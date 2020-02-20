Thursday, February 20, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi police asks Arvind Kejriwal's sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya, Umar for 'tukde tukde case' as 'Kattar deshbhakt' continues to delay
News Reports

Delhi police asks Arvind Kejriwal’s sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya, Umar for ‘tukde tukde case’ as ‘Kattar deshbhakt’ continues to delay

In January 2019, the Delhi Police Special Cell had submitted a 1200-page charge-sheet in the case. The JNU sedition case has seen no proceeding so far due to the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to give nod for prosecution.

OpIndia Staff
Kanhaiya Kumar (left) Arvind Kejriwal (right). Image courtesy: DNA
Engagements157

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi government requesting him to “expedite” the process of grant of sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, radical Islamist Umar Khalid and others in a sedition case.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police has asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to clear their pending request for prosecuting controversial ultra-left wing leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with JNU sedition case.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, in a letter said, “It is requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for the offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The request by the Delhi police comes after AAP government in Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal, who brands himself ‘Kattar Deshbhakt’ has been reluctant to give green signal for prosecuting the ‘tukde tukde gang’ members in the JNU sedition case.

Read: JNU sedition case: Patiala House Court pulls up Kejriwal government over case delay, fixes next hearing for 28th February

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has repeatedly rejected Delhi Police’s request for sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others who have been accused of raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus on February 9, 2016.

In January 2019, the Delhi Police Special Cell had submitted a 1200-page charge-sheet in the case. The JNU sedition case has seen no proceeding so far due to the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to give nod for prosecution.

Shockingly, the Arvind Kejriwal government is of the view that the accused had ‘no intention’ of inciting violence and did not raise such slogans during the march. The Delhi government has found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’.

Read: Congress leaders can’t make up their mind whether to love or hate Kejriwal, Maken attacks Deora

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court had asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak had also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar.

The court passed the directions after police submitted that permission to prosecute Kumar and others has not been granted yet and the letter requesting sanction is pending with the Delhi government.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -
Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,254FansLike
235,276FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com