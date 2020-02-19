Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode
News ReportsPolitics

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

It was not so long ago that a youth Congress worker in Kannur had slaughtered a calf on the road, in full public view.

OpIndia Staff
Congress workers distributing beef curry in Kerala (image: @ANI on Twitter)
Engagements664

Amidst reports that beef was excluded from menu for state police trainees, Congress workers in Kerala distributed beef curry and bread outside Mukkam Police station in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the distribution of beef curry was started by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary, advocate K Praveen Kumar. Alleging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Sangh leanings’, Kumar said Congress will ‘expose Vijayan’s double standards’.

Kerala Congress workers distributed beef despite clarification by the Kerala Police that the reports of omission of beef from menu are baseless.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Havan and Puja in UP, promoting man who butchered a calf in Kerala: The Rahul-Priyanka brand of ‘secularism’

It was not so long ago that a youth Congress worker in Kannur had slaughtered a calf on the road, in full public view. He had also later gone on to claim that he had committed the act after the approval of the state Youth Congress president. Rajil Makkutty had claimed that not only the state Youth Congress president was aware of his plan to slaughter a calf on the road, but he had also encouraged him to carry out his ‘protest’ strongly. Another Congress MLA from Kerala hosted a beef party to ‘express solidarity’ with cow slaughter and to ‘strengthen secularism’ in India.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Free Hindu Temples: Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Editorial Desk -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

OpIndia Staff -
'Santoor Mom' trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

‘Santoor Mom’ trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,177FansLike
234,903FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com