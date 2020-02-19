Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

Amidst reports that beef was excluded from menu for state police trainees, Congress workers in Kerala distributed beef curry and bread outside Mukkam Police station in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Kerala: Congress workers yesterday distributed beef curry & bread in front of Mukkam police station in Kozhikode district, over reports of beef dropped from menu for state police trainees. pic.twitter.com/os3NVBEwTV — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

As per reports, the distribution of beef curry was started by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary, advocate K Praveen Kumar. Alleging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Sangh leanings’, Kumar said Congress will ‘expose Vijayan’s double standards’.

Kerala Congress workers distributed beef despite clarification by the Kerala Police that the reports of omission of beef from menu are baseless.

Read: Havan and Puja in UP, promoting man who butchered a calf in Kerala: The Rahul-Priyanka brand of ‘secularism’

It was not so long ago that a youth Congress worker in Kannur had slaughtered a calf on the road, in full public view. He had also later gone on to claim that he had committed the act after the approval of the state Youth Congress president. Rajil Makkutty had claimed that not only the state Youth Congress president was aware of his plan to slaughter a calf on the road, but he had also encouraged him to carry out his ‘protest’ strongly. Another Congress MLA from Kerala hosted a beef party to ‘express solidarity’ with cow slaughter and to ‘strengthen secularism’ in India.