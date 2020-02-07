Friday, February 7, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala govt puts Mahatma Gandhi's assassination image on cover of budget document, calls it political statement
News ReportsPolitics

Kerala govt puts Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination image on cover of budget document, calls it political statement

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac came up with a justification over the usage of the artwork, calling it a 'political statement'.

OpIndia Staff
Communist Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination on Kerala budget document.
Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac and CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Engagements69

Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has released their official budget document for the year 2020-21 on Friday. The document has used artist Tom Vattakuzhy’s ‘Death of Gandhi’ painting on the cover page.

The cover page of Kerala’s Budget 2020-21 document

The document was presented among the members of the state Assembly after state Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac ended the Budget speech which incidentally began with remarks against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

- Ad - - article resumes -

This idea of the Communist Kerala government of using Gandhi’s assassination picture for its budget document cover stirred a political storm, following which the Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac came up with a justification, calling it a ‘political statement’.

“Definitely, it is a political statement, the cover of my Budget speech. It is a painting by a Malayalam artist of Mahatma Gandhi’s murder scene. We are sending out a message that we will not forget who murdered Gandhi,” said Isaac.

Taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre for proposing National Register of Citizens (NRC), Issac further alleged that today history is being re-written and NRC is being used to divide the country into communal lines.

“This is important at the times when history is being re-written. There is an attempt to erase some popular memories and use the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to divide the population into communal lines. Kerala will stand united,” he added.

Critics of CAA and NRC have been misleading people by saying that their provisions are discriminatory and may be used to target Muslims, a claim which the government has time and again refuted. Pertinently, NRC and NPR are still in the proposed stage but the opposition has been using it as a tool against Modi government by spreading misinformation over it and misleading the citizens to fan their political agenda.

Read: Indian Muslims do not stand to suffer due to the CAA-NRC combo: Here are the laws and guidelines explained

NRC is an official record of those people who are legal citizens of India. The dossier includes demographic information about all those individuals who qualify as citizens of India as per the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The register was first prepared after the 1951 Census of India and since then it has not been updated until recently.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kerala news, Kerala video, Kerala weather

Big Story

From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -
From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370
The Home Ministry gave an update on the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after questioned in the parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,300FansLike
230,219FollowersFollow
171,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com