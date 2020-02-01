Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines which had temporarily suspended the ‘comedian’ from flying in their planes for a period of 6 months.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has sent a legal notice to IndiGo Airlines, against IndiGo suspending him from flying with it for 6 months; Kamra has demanded Rs 25 lakhs as compensation and has asked IndiGo to revoke suspension with immediate effect&tender unconditional apology pic.twitter.com/bctCIT3Ziv — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Through the notice issued through Advocate Prashant Sivarajan, Partner at Lawmen & White, Kamra demands the Airlines to pay him a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs on account of the ‘mental pain and agony’ allegedly suffered by him and the ‘losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes’. He also demanded revocation of six months’ ban against him.

Through the legal notice, Kamra said that what he did was in the exercise of his right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 17(1)(a) of the constitution. Kamra seeks an unconditional apology from IndiGo, says it should be published in all newspapers.

Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, after a video of him heckling and abusing Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an Indigo Mumbai-Lucknow flight went viral on social media.

In the clip that was shared by Kamra himself, one could see Kamra heckling to Arnab who continued to ignore him. He was heard heckling Arnab and asking him about how he could discuss Rohit Vemula’s (the University of Hyderabad student who committed suicide in January 2019) caste. He also tells Arnab that he should be answering him since he supports Rahul Gandhi and is a part of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. The video ends with Kunal Kamra calling Arnab Goswami a ‘Nationalist’ as if it were an abuse.

Hours after Indigo put propagandist Kunal Kamra on six months No Fly List, national carrier Air India too barred him until further notice for his unruly behaviour onboard Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight. This was followed by SpiceJet which tweeted that they have suspended Kamra from flying with their airline till further notice.

Moreover, GoAir also declared that they have banned Kamra from flying in their planes until further notice, after the unfunny and unruly ‘comedian’ again tried to hound Arnab on a return GoAir flight.

Determined not to put an end to this self-inflicted humiliation, Kamra lately has been displaying some creepy antics. From standing outside the Republic TV office with a placard in his hand to sending creepy texts on phone, Kamra has been all-out to grab Arnab Goswami’s attention.