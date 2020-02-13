Friday, February 14, 2020
Home News Reports Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24
Economy and FinanceNews Reports

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

He will be visiting India later this month to address customers, young achievers, students, developers and entrepreneurs, the company said

OpIndia Staff
satya nadella
Engagements53

Alongside US President Donald Trump, another important figure is set to visit India in the month of February. Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is planning to visit India between the 24th of February and the 26th, as per reports.

Sources close to Nadella said that he will likely visit New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. He will also meet some industry leaders, although there is yet to be an official announcement from the company.

Microsoft reportedly is trying to get a meeting fixed between the Prime Minister and the chief of Microsoft. However, both the PMO and the company has not made any official statement for now.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Responding to an e-mail query by the Economic Times, Microsoft confirmed the visit. “Yes, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be visiting India later this month to address customers, young achievers, students, developers and entrepreneurs,” the company replied. According to sources, he will meet industry leaders and government functionaries during his visit.

Nadella scheduled visit comes just weeks after the Indian origin tech leader had made controversial statement regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. His comments last month on the CAA drew sharp criticism from the Indian government. He was quoted by Buzzfeed as saying that the new law implemented by Modi’s government was “just bad”.

Later, Microsoft had released a statement where he said that every country has the right to protect and define their borders. Many felt that this was a face-saver tactic by the company.

It is viewed by many that such a visit is the company’s attempt to try and brush the recent comments over the CAA under the carpet and the timing suits them well. President Trump will visit India between 24th or 25th of February. Recently, India finalised defence deals worth 3.5 billion with USA.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Did PM Modi actually claim only 2200 people declared income over 1 crore? Or some people just did not listen properly?

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi stated that out of thousands of professionals in the country, only 2200 people had declared income above Rs 1 crore
PM Modi mentioned that in a country of more than 130 crore people, only 1.5 crore people pay Income Tax. Even from the 1.5 crore people, the number of people announcing income of over 50 lakhs is just 3 lakhs.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,955FansLike
232,710FollowersFollow
176,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com