Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Reports Muslim supporters paint graffiti on Jamia wall demanding to free radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam
News ReportsSocial Media

Muslim supporters paint graffiti on Jamia wall demanding to free radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests had yesterday been brought to Guwahati by Assam police, ironically through the very ‘chicken’s neck’ that he wanted to ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam's Graffiti painted on Jamia wall
Engagements92

Even after the police of five states have held Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests, guilty under the sedition and various other laws, his Muslim supporters have been demanding his release. They have now painted Graffitis on Jamia walls demanding to free him.

The poster apparently painted by one Meer Faisal has captioned: “Chakka Jam is not sedition”, and has a picture of the radical Islamist. It reads: “Sharjeel is voice of dissent, you can’t silence it”.

Sharjeel imam’s wall Grafitti

- Ad - - article resumes -

This picture was shared on Facebook by user Jamia News, which claims to be an independent platform for the Jamia fraternity to share their news and views, with a caption which read: “Sharjeel Imam Graffiti On Jamia Wall”. “if Muslims can save themselves..they will automatically save the country” -Sharjeel Imam

Jamia News Facebook post

Prior to this, posters reading ‘Stop Vilification’ and ‘Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam’ had appeared in support of the Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests had yesterday been brought to Guwahati by Assam police, ironically through the very ‘chicken’s neck’ that he wanted to ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.

Read- From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

As per reportsImam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. A team of Assam police then brought him by train to Guwahati on Thursday night. The police team had been camping in Delhi for the last few days. Some Tihar jail officials also accompanied Imam to Guwahati.

It is reported that the police will interrogate him for the next few days, probably at different locations.

It may be recalled that the former JNU student and a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, Sharjeel Imam had been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, for his seditious statements inciting Muslims for a war against India.

Cases were lodged against Imam in Assam after a video of him inciting a Muslim crowd to wage a war against India and ‘cut off Assam’ and the entire North East from India had gone viral. Simultaneous cases were lodged against him in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Delhi police have mentioned Imam’s name as one of the instigators behind the Jamia Nagar violence on December 15. After hiding for days, Imam was finally nabbed by Delhi police in Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti-caa, anti-nrc, muslim against caa, shaheen bagh muslims,

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com