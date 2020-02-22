Even after the police of five states have held Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests, guilty under the sedition and various other laws, his Muslim supporters have been demanding his release. They have now painted Graffitis on Jamia walls demanding to free him.

The poster apparently painted by one Meer Faisal has captioned: “Chakka Jam is not sedition”, and has a picture of the radical Islamist. It reads: “Sharjeel is voice of dissent, you can’t silence it”.

This picture was shared on Facebook by user Jamia News, which claims to be an independent platform for the Jamia fraternity to share their news and views, with a caption which read: “Sharjeel Imam Graffiti On Jamia Wall”. “if Muslims can save themselves..they will automatically save the country” -Sharjeel Imam

Prior to this, posters reading ‘Stop Vilification’ and ‘Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam’ had appeared in support of the Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests had yesterday been brought to Guwahati by Assam police, ironically through the very ‘chicken’s neck’ that he wanted to ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.

Read- From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

As per reports, Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. A team of Assam police then brought him by train to Guwahati on Thursday night. The police team had been camping in Delhi for the last few days. Some Tihar jail officials also accompanied Imam to Guwahati.

It is reported that the police will interrogate him for the next few days, probably at different locations.

It may be recalled that the former JNU student and a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, Sharjeel Imam had been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, for his seditious statements inciting Muslims for a war against India.

Cases were lodged against Imam in Assam after a video of him inciting a Muslim crowd to wage a war against India and ‘cut off Assam’ and the entire North East from India had gone viral. Simultaneous cases were lodged against him in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Delhi police have mentioned Imam’s name as one of the instigators behind the Jamia Nagar violence on December 15. After hiding for days, Imam was finally nabbed by Delhi police in Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.