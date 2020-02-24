Islamic terrorism, Defence Deal, Pakistan, China: 6 key takeaways from US President Donald Trump speech during India visit

Addressing a rapturous crowd of over lakh people at the newly constructed Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the United States President Donald Trump in his speech praised India to the skies for inspiring the world with its phenomenal growth story during his visit.

Here are the key takeaways from President Donald Trump’s historic visit at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad:

America loves India, respects India and will always remain faithful and loyal to the Indian people

- Ad - - article resumes -

Heaping praise on India, the American president Donald Trump asserted that the rise of India in the last seven decades has been remarkable, highlighting the pace at which the country has progressed in the last two decades. “The people of India are an inspiration to the rest of the world,” Trump said.

Read: Watch: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram

“America loves India, it respects India, and it will always remain faithful and loyal to the Indian people,” Trump added.

Trump lauds India’s growth story while taking a jibe at China’s repressive controls

“India’s rise is an example for every nation in the world, all the more inspiring as you have done it as a democracy, as a peaceful country. There is a difference between a country that rises through coercion, intimidation and putting strong control on its people and one that provides the freedom to its people and enables them to unleash their creativity,” said US President Donald Trump.

Read: Trump looks inward, Russia tries to regain global clout and Muslim world stands divided: A new World Order is emerging

This comment by US President Trump applauding India is being seen as an indirect jibe at China which is known for its crippling coercive policies.

Praise for Bollywood and a special shout out to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

“This is a country that nearly produces 2000 movies annually from the hub of genius and creativity that is Bollywood. All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli”, said President Trump.

He acknowledged India’s robust film industry and India’s contribution to the world of cricket by producing players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

PM Modi underscores the limitless promise of India: President Donald Trump

Extolling PM Modi for his inspiring story from being a tea-seller to becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Trump said that PM Modi’s remarkable rise emphasises the boundless promise and opportunity India has. He also lauded PM Modi for electrifying India with every village in the country now having access to electricity. India is an economic giant and will soon be the home of the biggest middle class in the world, Trump added.

Read: Foreign trips and MoUs signed: Read how 5 years of Modi trumps 10 years of Manmohan Singh

“PM Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise,” Trump said.

India, US united in fighting radical Islamic terrorism and has directed Pakistan to crack down on terror outfits operating from its border

Trump highlighted that both America and India have been the victim of Islamic terrorism. He stated that his country stands united with India in defending their citizens from the threat of Islamic terrorism. In what appears as endorsements to India’s punitive offence against terror outfits based in Pakistan, Trump said, “Every country has the right to protect its border.”

Read: We have better relation with Pakistan after stopping the $1.3 billion aid: Donald Trump to press during meeting with Imran Khan

Trump also suggested that Washington is working with Pakistan to dismantle the terror network operating from within its borders. “Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. My govt is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups. The US is working towards reducing tensions for all nations of South Asia,” Trump added.

Robust Business ties between the two countries as India about a sign a $3 billion defence deal with the US

Trump stated that he had come to India to expand the country’s bilateral trade relations. He added that he will continue his dialogue with PM Modi to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“Our relations took a new turn when the Indian and US military has a joint exercise – Tiger Triumph. Tomorrow we will sigh a $3 Billion dollar defence deal. We want India to become our premier defence partner,” President Trump said during his India visit speech.