Friday, February 7, 2020
CrimeNews Reports

Ranjeet Bachchan murder: Wife, her lover arrested in Lucknow for killing Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader

Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital. His cousin Aditya Srivastava was also injured in the attack.

OpIndia Staff
Ranjeet Bachchan
Ranjeet Bachchan(Source: The Hindu)
Three people, including the wife of the deceased Ranjeet Bachchan, the chief of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, were arrested in connection with his murder on Thursday.

According to the reports, Smriti Srivastava described as Bachchan’s second wife, her friend Deependra and driver Sanjeet Gautam have been arrested in Lucknow in connection with Ranjeet Bachchan’s murder. He was allegedly killed because he was “delaying” the proceedings to divorce his wife Smriti Srivastava, who wanted to marry her lover Deepender.

According to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey, Smriti Srivastava confessed to police that Ranjeet Bachchan was stalling their divorce proceedings by not appearing in court.

“Those involved in the murder are Smriti Srivastava (second wife), her friend Deependra, Sanjeet Gautam (driver) and Jeetendra (the shooter). Deependra was the person who convinced everyone to commit the crime. Smriti was part of the whole conspiracy. We arrested Sanjeet Gautam from Lucknow, Deependra has been arrested from UP-MP border and Smriti has been arrested from Vikasnagar (in Lucknow),” said the police commissioner.

Giving details of the incident, Pandey said, “Three people Deependra, Sanjeet and Jeetendra moved from Rae Bareli at 2.30 am on the intervening night of February 1 and 2. On February 2, Deependra was dropped at Hazratganj crossing, the shooter was dropped near Capitol cinema hall crossing. At 5.40 am, Ranjit Bachchan, Kalindi and Aditya moved out from their home for the morning walk. The shooter followed them in Hazratganj, and attacked them outside Globe Park.”

The police said one vehicle was used for recce and another for escaping after committing the crime.

Twelve teams were formed to arrest the accused persons, the police commissioner said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest Jeetender, the shooter. Earlier, four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for laxity.

