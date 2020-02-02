Sunday, February 2, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow, six police teams begin investigation

The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area when Bachchan had gone for a morning walk.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. (image: oneindia.com)
Uttar Pradesh President of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow by unknown assailants. The incident took place at Globe Park in Hazratganj area when Bachchan had gone for a morning walk. Assailants came on a bike and shot him on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per reports, originally from Gorakhpur, Bachchan used to live in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. Near CDRI, the assailants shot him in the head. His brother, who was accompanying him was also injured in the firing.

Read: Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

Six teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and Crime Branch have initiated investigation. The attack on the Hindu leader comes just months after Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at his Lucknow office by radical Islamists. Kamlesh Tiwari was an outspoken Hindu Activist who was brutally murdered by Jihadists for blaspheming against Islam. He was stabbed 15 times. The post-mortem report suggested that there were two deep cut marks on the neck which pointed towards attempts to slit his throat.

