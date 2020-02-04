Pictures emerge of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar being AAP leader, admits to crime branch of having political ambitions: Read details

The conspiracy surrounding the Shaheen Bagh shooting where one Kapil Gujjar fired three shots in the air after declaring that only Hindus will prevail in India is finally unravelling. Delhi police made a shocking revelation regarding Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar and his father’s, link with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the Crime Branch sources, Gujjar, the man who open fired near the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 1 and his father became members of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in early 2019.

The Delhi Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar. In these pictures, Kapil Gujjar can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. In the pictures, AAP Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh are seen felicitating Kapil Gujjar and his father.

Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi’s Dallupura, fired three bullets in the air after warning protesters to vacate the spot on February 1. He was arrested by the Delhi Police and a court sent him to police custody.

Initial investigations had revealed that the accused was miffed over long traffic jams caused due to the Anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, accompanied by road blockades. On being nabbed by the police, he announced: “Hamare desh me kisi aur ki nahi chalegi, bas Hinduon ki chalegi (Only the writ of Hindus shall run in India, no one else’s).”

Now with these details emerging it is sufficiently clear that Kapil Gujjar was not any other ordinary citizen, but an important part of the AAP’s hatched conspiracy behind the ‘organised’ Shaheen Bagh protests.

Kapil in his statement to the police has allegedly accepted that both he and his father had political aspirations and in order to fulfil it, they joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019. He further confessed to the Delhi Police that he had bought the pistol seven years back for celebratory firing during his brother’s wedding, claimed a report by CNN News 18.

Investigation details revealed that Gujjar had initially to delete all such images from his mobile phone but the Delhi crime branch successfully retrieved these pictures with technical assistance.

It is pertinent to note here, that the Aam Aadmi Party has openly extended its support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Speaking to the CNN News18 ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, Deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia declared his support for the protesters demonstrating at Shaheen Bagh. He categorically stated that the Aam Aadmi Party stands with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.