While Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students levelled up their rants Thursday shouting ‘Azaadi’ slogans and demanding the release of the Shaheen Bagh mastermind, Sharjeel Imam, the Patiala House court has handed over the radical Islamist’s custody to Assam Police on the strength of the production warrant.

Imam will be produced before the CJM in Guwahati soon.

Earlier, a team of Assam Police led by Additional Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta had left for Delhi to take the former JNU student and a columnist with the left propaganda site The Wire, Sharjeel Imam into custody.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Imam was produced at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on February 13, after the direction of the court. On Wednesday, a Delhi court had allowed Delhi police to collect the voice samples of activist Sharjeel Imam.

The court of CMM Purushottam Pathak while allowing Delhi Police application noted the submission of Delhi Police that Imam has given “speeches against the government which were uploaded on social media” and it wanted to compare his voice with the voice in the video clip.

“Accused has made speeches and to make out an offence under section 124-A (sedition) IPC on ground that speech of the accused spread hatred; it has to be ascertained that the said speeches were made by the accused and for that purpose, it is appropriate that his voice should be compared,” police told the court.

Punishment under section 124-A of IPC ranges from imprisonment up to three years to a life term.

The court had on February 6 sent Imam, who was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28, to judicial custody.

It may be recalled the radical Islamist, Sharjeel Imam had been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, for his seditious statements inciting Muslims for a war against India.

“If we can organise 5 lakh people, it would be possible to permanently cut off Assam with rest of India…if not permanently, then at least for a few months… only then will the government hear our voice”, Imam had made a clarion call for Muslims to cut-off Assam from the rest of India.

The Delhi police interrogating radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam had made some shocking revelations. The police had said that investigations revealed that Sharjeel Imam had visited Shaheen Bagh on December 13 and 15 that is two days before and the day when the protest started at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

OpIndia in an exclusive expose on December 31st revealed that Sharjeel Imam was the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests and had severely nefarious designs and Islamist bent of mind.

Read: Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

Earlier, reports had emerged that the police are looking into ShaheenBagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s links with radical Islamist outfit PFI and the Islamic Youth Federation. The PFI is suspected of funding violence in the recent spate of violence during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that the PFI has spent around Rs. 120 crores to fuel riots across the country.

In another major revelation, the Delhi Police has said that they have found evidence of foreign funding in the bank account of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam. However, the Delhi police are yet not clear on who was funding it.

The crime branch has allegedly found several objectionable items in the laptop and mobile phone recovered from Sharjeel. Reportedly, his laptop had contained controversial posters pertaining to anti-CAA protests, written in Urdu and English. The same posters were distributed among students and mosques ahead of the anti-CAA riots that had occurred in Delhi in December.

Crime Branch officials had said that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and wants to turn India into an Islamic state and had said that he was not remorseful.