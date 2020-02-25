Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News Reports Sharjeel Imam met UDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal before anti-CAA agitation, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
News Reports

Sharjeel Imam met UDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal before anti-CAA agitation, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The party has 12 seats out of 126 member assembly in Assam.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel met Badruddin Ajmal to discuss anti-CAA stir picture credit: eaternmirrornagaland.com
Engagements281

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Monday that Islamist Sharjeel Imam who is lodged in Assam jail for sedition has admitted during interrogation that he met Assam Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal at his Delhi residence prior to the anti-CAA protests which turned violent in national capital.

The Assam Minister further revealed that not only not only Ajmal but Imam was in touch with others in Assam. The investigation agencies is currently investigating the case. The state government too is tracking development related to his interrogation.

Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The party has 12 seats out of 126 member assembly in Assam. Sharjeel was brought to Guwahati on February 20, was taken to a hospital for medical check-up on Monday after a court of Kamrup Chief Judicial Majistrate extended his police remand by four days.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Laws will have no impact, Muslims will continue to have children: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Assam two-child policy

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass said that since Imam was talking about cutting off the chicken’s neck and separating Assam from rest of the country, whoever he was in touch with should be investigated.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Jehanabad, Bihar by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sedition charges that were filed against him in multiple states for his remark provoking Muslims to cut off Assam and the north-east from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s neck. Sharjeel was absconding for four days after his instigating remark after that he nabbed by Delhi police.

He was brought to Delhi to be interrogated where he revealed he believes India should be an Islamic state and was sent to 5-day police custody, later he was brought to Assam for investigation after the Delhi’s Patiala house court transferred the case to Assam Police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:sharjeel imam, sharjeel imam assam, sharjeel imam updates, sharjeel imam release

Big Story

Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the Delhi riots
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,627FansLike
237,537FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com