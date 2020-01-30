Thursday, January 30, 2020
Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

Imam is also a columnist with leftist propaganda website, The Wire. 

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam, The Wire columnist, is extremely radicalised and believes India should become an Islamic country, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police interrogation of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam has revealed that Imam is highly radicalised and believes that India should be an Islamic state. Delhi Police sources to news agency ANI have said that he has admitted of giving the seditious speech he is accused of and has said that no tampering has been done with the videos.

As per the reports, the police is also examining his connections with Islamic Youth Federation and Popular Front of India (PFI). Further, police informs that Imam has he has no remorse over his arrest. All his videos are being sent to forensic science lab and his social media accounts are being examined, informed the police. As per reports, he said that the speech doing rounds on social media is not its full length. The police believe that his seditious speech was well planned and not in the heat of the moment.

Imam, who masterminded the Shaheen Bagh road blockade to protest against the CAA, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar after multiple FIRs were filed against him for his seditious speech. Addressing a gathering at Aligarh, Imam had urged Muslims to come together and cut off the Siliguri Corridor aka the chicken’s neck, which connects the seven northeastern states to rest of India. He had also earlier made provocative speeches where he had asked Muslims to come out and block roads of India and bring it to a standstill so as to get international media attention.

